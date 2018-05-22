

May 21, 2018 (ZALINGEI) - One woman was killed and two others injured by the government militia Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at Khams Dagaig camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Central Darfur State capital, Zalingei on Monday.

Member of the IDPs and Refugees Association Idris Salih told Sudan Tribune that 5 four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser vehicles carrying RSF fighters attempted to enter the camp but the IDPs prevented them.

He added the RSF fighters opened fire at the IDPs killing a woman named Magbula Hassab al-Nabi and injuring two others, saying the perpetrators then headed towards Zalingei.

Salih called on Central Darfur authorities to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice, saying the IDPs marched towards the headquarters of the government in downtown Zalingei to protest against the attack.

He warned that the situation is still tense in Zalingei.

The Sudanese army recently deployed more troops to the Central Darfur state in a bid to crush the Sudan Liberation Movement -Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) fighters who clashed several times with the government forces in the mountainous area of Jebel Marra.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Zalingei locality and head of the security committee Khalid Bilal Ahmed said RSF fighters on 6 vehicles coming from South Darfur and heading to El-Geniena, capital of West Darfur State lost their way and entered the Khams Dagaig camp.

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, Ahmed further said the IDPs intercepted the vehicles which prompted some RSF elements to open fire on them.

He pointed out that an IDP woman named Magbula Hassab al-Nabi sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to El-Geniena Hospital and would be transferred to the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

The official said the acting governor of Central Darfur has contacted the RSF command who issued immediate orders to arrest the force members and form a committee to probe the culprits.

The statement added some of the spoilers sought to take advantage of the incident to wreak havoc in Zalingei leading to a confrontation between the police and the residents, admitting that 9 civilians and 5 residents have been injured in the clashes.

It pointed out that no one has been killed in the incidents as at the time of writing the statement, stressing the security organs are in control of the situation and life has returned to normal in Zalingei.

Central Darfur state had previously witnessed several attacks on Al-Hamedia and Khams Dagaig camps by gunmen who were likely from the RSF militiamen.

The RSF militia, which integrated the notorious janjaweed militiamen accused of war crimes in Darfur, was mobilised by the Sudanese government to in August 2013 quell the Sudan Revolutionary Front forces after attacks in North and South Kordofan states in April 2013.

Last year, the Sudanese parliament passed RSF Act which integrates the paramilitary force in the Sudanese army and provides that its commander is appointed by the President of the Republic.

Darfur armed groups have condemned the attack on the IDPs camp. Also, all of them said the displaced woman, Magbula, was killed.

The SLM-AW said the security forces arrested six displaced people, including Abdel Karim Abdallah, 26. All of the detainees have been taken to unknown destination, according to the group.

For its part, the SLM-Minni Minnawi called on the UNAMID to protect civilians from attacks by the government forces.

SLM- MM media secretary Noreldaem Taha further said they are in contact with international bodies and organizations entrusted with the protection of civilians to ensure the necessary protection for the IDPs.

Also, the SLM-Transitional Council condemned the attack and denounced calls for participation in the general elections of 2020 saying this regime is not ready for pluralism and democracy.

The group leader further called to unite the opposition groups stressing unity is the only means to enable us to uproot this "racist regime". He added that any deviation from the armed struggle is a betrayal of the blood of martyrs, their ideas and principles.

