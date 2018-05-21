Ethiopia denies supporting rebels fighting Eritrean regime

May 20, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) – Ethiopia has described as “baseless” accusations that it supports Eritrean rebel movements.

Eritrea, which borders Sudan and Ethiopia, has been dubbed the North Korea of Africa (HRW)

Last week, Eritrea issued a statement accusing neighboring nations, Sudan and Ethiopia, of conspiring to support Eritrean rebel groups.

Asmar also claimed Ethiopia and Sudan allegedly agreed to deploy Eritrean armed opposition groups along the two countries’ borders with Eritrea to facilitate hit and run attacks on the Red Sea nation.

But in an interview with Xinhua, the spokesperson of the Ethiopian foreign affairs ministry, Meles Alem said allegations that they are working with Sudan to support Eritrean rebel movements were false.

Eritrea and its southern neighbor Ethiopia fought a blood border war from 1998 to 2000, which killed an estimated 70,000 people. Since then, however, the two nations have had several skirmishes along their common borders.

(ST)