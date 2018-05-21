 
 
 
South Sudan’s Kiir criticizes law enforcers over rampant insecurity

May 20, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has criticized the country’s police and other law enforcement agencies over what he described as the rampant insecurity in the war-hit nation.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

“It is you the senior officers who are responsible for the escalating insecurity in Juba and in other towns. There is ample evidence that reveal your collusion in these crimes,” he said Thursday last week.

The South Sudanese leader said the actions of these security agents were a setback to the country’s efforts to revive the poor economy.

In April, while addressing the country’s security forces, President Kiir stressed the need for them to fight against crime in the country with dedication in line with their constitutional mandate.

“The good example was set a few days ago when a pastor was killed together with his wife. And the criminals who did this are men in the disciplined forces. This is a blot on your profession yet you are supposed to be custodians of the law,” said the South Sudan leader.

“To kill civilians and rob whatever they have, other people can decide to run away so that they go and live as refugees if they cannot be protected by their own security agencies,” he further stressed.

The conflict in South Sudan, now in its fifth year, broke out as forces loyal to President Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar clashed. Ten of thousands of people have been killed and more than 3 million displaced in the country’s worst ever violence since its independence.

(ST)

  • 21 May 11:28, by Games

    Salva Kiir is himself one is causing all insecurity in Juba and others major Towns in the country.

  • 21 May 11:34, by bobbyfaraneth

    You can get help in term paper writing at this site. We have many bright experts who can help with any class subject. Tests, assignments or even a full online class. No task is too big or too small.

  • 21 May 11:35, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    Mr. president, you are number one cause of insecurity in this country. The insecurity we are experiencing widely in this country are results of your actions. Yes, police and security agents are the very unknown guns men who on daily basis abused civilians both in Juba and at states but what action have you taken to stop these acts as head of state?

  • 21 May 11:58, by Lenin Bull

    Mr.President, it is you who have failed flat in your leadership not the security organs as you are faking now. Who are appointed these officers with decrees? Was it not your good self? Did you do your asthmatics/background check when appointing? In any case all of these criminal senior law enforcement officers are either your relatives or sycophants!

  • 21 May 12:03, by Lenin Bull

    Mr.President Kiir, you have failed even before elections are held. President Omar Bashir made towns and cities are his SAF/NIF control very secure and happy during our war with him and these made civilians to love and praise him kept him in power till today! Now in South Sudan it looks as if there is no government at all. Hunger, and insecurity in towns, and tribal killings in the bush by rebels!

  • 21 May 12:07, by Lenin Bull

    The whole army is starving to death in the front lines resisting IO rebels and their beloved families are starving to death wherever the find themselves, Law and order forces are starving with their families in towns, civil servants are dying silently with their beloved families! Civilians are dying in the forgotten villages! To what good is your government President Kiir?

