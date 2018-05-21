South Sudan’s Kiir criticizes law enforcers over rampant insecurity

May 20, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has criticized the country’s police and other law enforcement agencies over what he described as the rampant insecurity in the war-hit nation.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

“It is you the senior officers who are responsible for the escalating insecurity in Juba and in other towns. There is ample evidence that reveal your collusion in these crimes,” he said Thursday last week.

The South Sudanese leader said the actions of these security agents were a setback to the country’s efforts to revive the poor economy.

In April, while addressing the country’s security forces, President Kiir stressed the need for them to fight against crime in the country with dedication in line with their constitutional mandate.

“The good example was set a few days ago when a pastor was killed together with his wife. And the criminals who did this are men in the disciplined forces. This is a blot on your profession yet you are supposed to be custodians of the law,” said the South Sudan leader.

“To kill civilians and rob whatever they have, other people can decide to run away so that they go and live as refugees if they cannot be protected by their own security agencies,” he further stressed.

The conflict in South Sudan, now in its fifth year, broke out as forces loyal to President Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar clashed. Ten of thousands of people have been killed and more than 3 million displaced in the country’s worst ever violence since its independence.

(ST)