41 Ethiopians return after release from Sudanese jails: report

May 19, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - 41 Ethiopians imprisoned in Sudan have returned home, the Ethiopian state affiliated media Radio Fana reported.

Map shows trafficking route, stretching from eastern Sudan to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

Most of the Ethiopians were reportedly detained for illegal entry into Sudan, while some were allegedly involved in a range of criminal activities, such as money laundering as well as human trafficking.

The issue of Ethiopians in Sudanese jails was discussed during last month’s visit of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Sudan.

Every year, it is believed that thousands of Ethiopians illegally enter neighbouring Sudan either to work in Sudan or use it as a transit route across the Mediterranean Sea to various countries in Europe.

Ethiopia and Sudan have a strong historical relationship. This long historical relationship dates back to the time when Meroe and Axum were great states. The two countries have strong social and cultural ties. The Blue Nile River, which emanates from Ethiopia and stretches past Sudan, has also created a strong bondage between the two nations.

(ST)

