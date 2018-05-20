 
 
 
More than 200 child soldiers in South Sudan released: UN

May 19, 2018 (JUBA) - Armed groups in South Sudan have released more than 200 children who have been serving as fighters, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said, amid estimates that there are some 19,000 child soldiers in the war-torn nation.

JPEG - 18.5 kb
Child soldiers sit with their rifles at a ceremony held on 10 February 2015 as part of a disarmament campaign overseen by UNICEF and partners in Pibor (AFP)

The release of the 210 child soldiers, a UN spokesperson said, brings the total number of underage fighters freed so far this year to 806.

Farhan Haq said additional releases are expected in the coming months that could result in more than 1,000 children being freed.

Most of those released, he said, were from the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) while eight are from the National Salvation Front.

The children and their families would be provided with three months’ worth of food, vocational training and education, Haq told reporters.

The release of child soldiers, he added, was the third this year alone.

According to UNICEF, more than 2,600 children have been released from armed groups since South Sudan’s civil war began in mid-December 2013.

South Sudan’s civil war, now in its fifth year, started when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir clashed with those allied to his former deputy, Riek Machar. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced as a result of the civil war.

(ST)

  • 20 May 08:00, by Kuch

    "200 child soldiers in South Sudan released: UN"
    Do some South Sudanese believe in these kind of these dirty intrigues from the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, some of their creepy in between intrigues? These little boys from ’Murles’ were used by the UN, their UN & some of their creepy allies long time ago in 2012-2013 from David Yau Yau so-called cobra battalion to bully our country>>>

    repondre message

    • 20 May 08:07, by Kuch

      and even here in my home state of Jonglei. Fellows, we are going to kill some of the evil white Americans, English people, their so-called Abesh/thiopia criminals right here in our country, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states & some of their creepy allies in between out of our country once & for all, Reason, PURE HATRED & RACISM. Be very careful fools>>>

      repondre message

Comment on this article



s
