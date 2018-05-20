 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 20 May 2018

Sudan rebel groups have to consider transformation into political parties: Arman

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, the deputy leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar said political changes in the country and at the international level require to reconsider the armed struggle and to espouse peaceful political tools.

JPEG - 26.8 kb
Secretary-general of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, Yasser Arman (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

The historical SPLM since its inception in 1983 opted for the armed action against the central government in Khartoum until the signing of a political agreement in 2005. However, the Sudanese faction resorted to the military action just before the independence of South Sudan in July 2011.

However, the linking between the political violence and the terrorist groups in the world during the recent years has distorted the image of armed groups. Also, the multiplication of armed groups and divisions among the rebel movements in Sudan is seen now as an obstacle for peace and political stability.

Further, several internal opposition parties accuse the armed opposition of impeding their efforts to mobilize the Sudanese street and overthrow the nearly 30-year regime of President Omer al-Bashir through the popular uprising as it was the case in the past.

"The goal of armed struggle is to reach a historic compromise to build a different but a consensual national project. Therefore, whenever less costly means are available to achieve the same objectives, we must consider them," said Arman.

He added that the Sudanese armed groups must bear in mind the major transformations the country and the world are undergoing.

The armed conflicts in Darfur and the Two Areas have caused an important humanitarian crisis in Sudan since 2003 and continue up to date. UN agencies estimate 5.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, including 3.1 million in Darfur.

In addition, the continuation of the armed conflicts and the lack of perspective for a negotiated solution in southern and western parts of the country have created a donor fatigue, while other humanitarian crises have mobilized the international aid.

However, the most significant development in the recent years is the openness and normalization process engaged by the international community with Khartoum within its efforts to contain illegal migrants who cross to Europe from conflict-affected countries including Sudan.

Arman said his group has to realize that the SPLM-N real strength lies in its political action and contribution to the mass peaceful struggle.

"Since the current balance of power does not enable us to change the center through the armed struggle and resolve the battle militarily, as happened in Ethiopia and Eritrea, the situation requires to activating the peaceful mass struggle to achieve the change we seek," stressed the SPLM-N Agar deputy leader.

During the transitional period 2005-2011, the SPLM had successfully built a strong political organization in Sudan but the group political structure was severely damaged after the eruption of the armed conflict in 2011.

The SPLM-N Agar is among the opposition forces that call to participate in the 2020 general election if a peace agreement is signed and democratic reforms are implemented to ensure free and fair elections.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 May 07:17, by Mayendit

    Malik Agar and his deputy Yasir Arman

    These two leaders have failed to liberated part of the Blue Nile and Nubia Mt, in years. Yasir Arman do not want to see two areas coming up with agenda of freedom on separation as a rights in the worldwide. Now what political are you asking rebels to do what while, you have not achieved anything which will let you guys be recognizing as a political Party.

    repondre message

  • 20 May 07:35, by Mike Mike

    Those of Yasir Arman are short sight politicians that have got no any single degree of political ideas in their mine. The problem that caused their division one year ago was generated by him and now he pretended himself to talk nonsense to the whole world he failed to make the way forward for SPLM North.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Salva Kiir’s cunning strategy 2018-05-19 07:40:06 By Duop Chak Wuol Salva Kiir likes to preach democracy to confuse people, looks for ways to legitimize his atrocious regime, uses deception to promote his despotism, and calculatingly waits for (...)

Lessons for South Sudan and IGAD-Led peace forum 2018-05-16 23:28:16 James Okuk, PhD “The polis exists to assure the good life” – Aristotle. “For however strong a ruler may be, he will always have need of the goodwill of the inhabitants if he wishes to remain in (...)

Clarity on Malong’s SSUF status also crucial for peace and accountability 2018-05-14 22:59:18 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi While declaring the formation of his armed movement in the name of SSUF early last month, the former SPLA chief of general staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan announced the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.