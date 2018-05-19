 
 
 
Al-Bashir, Erdogan discuss implementation of joint agreements

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and President Omer al-Bashir, exchange cooperation agreement between the two countries in Khartoum on 24 Dec 2017 (SUNA Photo)
May 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two presidents met in Istanbul on the sidelines of the extraordinary summit of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) on Jerusalem.

They discussed bilateral issues, particularly the outcome of president Erdogan’s recent visit to Sudan, stressing the need to implement the projects agreed especially in the field of agricultural development.

The two presidents also agreed to the importance to hold the meeting of the joint strategic cooperation council during this year.

The Turkish-Sudanese relations have reached a high level, especially after Erdogan’s visit to Sudan last December.

During the visit to Khartoum, the two sides signed 12 cooperation agreements and agreed to launch a strategic partnership covering agriculture, industry, minerals and health.

They also approved the establishment of a higher political committee headed by the two presidents, saying the committee would annually meet in Khartoum and Ankara alternately.

The two sides agreed to raise trade exchange between the two countries to $1 billion within one year to reach $10 billion in the future.

According to a report issued by the Sudanese Ministry of Investment, the volume of Turkish investments in Sudan amounted to 2 billion dollars from 2000 to 2017. It further indicates that there are 288 Turkish investment projects in the east African country.

