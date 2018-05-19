

May 18, 2018 (JUBA) - Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Friday discussed with African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki ways to end the over four-year South Sudanese conflict.

According to a statement released by the State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauret, Pompeo called Faki to reaffirm the "strong partnership" between the United States and the African Union.

He discussed with the head of the African Union executive body the mutual interest to advance peace, security and human rights in Africa.

"They, also, discussed the need to continue our cooperation on diplomatic efforts, including urgently working to end the conflict in South Sudan" and ongoing preparations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the general election in December of this year.

The United States is strongly involved in the IGAD and the African Union efforts to resolve the South Sudanese crisis. Also, Washington is the first providers of humanitarian to the east African nation.

Ten days ago, the White House said deeply frustrated with the lack of progress in the IGAD-led peace process and announced a comprehensive review of assistance programs to South Sudan.

The review will include the U.S. support for the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism (JMEC) and other mechanisms established to support the implementation of the Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS).

The American administration questions its support for an agreement that does not bring peace to the country where the parties continue to wage war.

(ST)