Sudanese security service arrests three SCoP members

SCoP activist knocking on the door of a family house in the suburb of Jabal Awliya, south of Khartoum on 30 September (ST Photo)
May 178, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese security service has arrested three members of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) said the opposition group in two separate statements released on Thursday.

The SCoP has launched a political campaign to brief Sudanese about the fuel crisis that has hit the country since several weeks due to the lack of hard currency to pay fuel while the country main refinery is under maintenance.

The National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) agents arrested two SCoP members, Mawahib Magdoub and Mohamed Osman, after their participation in a meeting within the framework of a campaign dubbed "a fuel crisis or a crisis of the homeland" launched on Wednesday.

The statement further said severalNISS agents surrounded their vehicle at Libya Street in Omdurman’s suburb of Al-Fetaihab and took them to an unknown destination.

Also, the security apparatus arrested a third SCoP member Asim Abdel-Satar in Al-Nuhud town of North Kordofan state on Thursday morning.

Asim was arrested after he protested the conduct of the NISS agents and their intervention in the distribution of the small quantity of fuel the town receives as they allocate it to the security service and government officials at the expense of the ordinary people.

The opposition party further said that was beaten and tortured before to release him in the evening.

The Sudanese government pledged to restore freedoms and to implement democratic reforms at the end of the national dialogue conference in October 2016.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

