UNHCR Sudan suspends resettlement programme over alleged corruption

May 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - UN refugee agency, UNHCR, Thursday announced a temporary suspension of its refugee resettlement programme from Sudan following reports about alleged corruption in UN resettlement process.
The suspension comes as the UNHCR independent Inspector General’s Office has launched an investigation into claims about corrupt practices by some staff members of HCR Sudan demand money to advance the resettlement applications of the refugees from Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Sudan.
"At present, we are still dealing with allegations, based on reports that have come from refugees. Nonetheless, these are worrying and the integrity of the Sudan resettlement programme has to be assured beyond any doubt," said UNHCR Representative for Sudan Noriko Yoshida.
"Should wrongdoing be confirmed, those responsible can expect the consequences to be severe," he added.
The resettlement programme is seen as a solution for refugees who have no possibility of either voluntary return or local integration. The refugees are generally resettled in Europe, Australia, Canada and the United States.
The UNHCR Sudan, in its statement, called anyone who has information about fraud or corruption to contact "without delay" the Inspector General’s Office.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Lessons for South Sudan and IGAD-Led peace forum 2018-05-16 23:28:16 James Okuk, PhD “The polis exists to assure the good life” – Aristotle. “For however strong a ruler may be, he will always have need of the goodwill of the inhabitants if he wishes to remain in (...)
Clarity on Malong’s SSUF status also crucial for peace and accountability 2018-05-14 22:59:18 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi While declaring the formation of his armed movement in the name of SSUF early last month, the former SPLA chief of general staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan announced the (...)
Fuel Subsidies’ Removal: An economic necessity or political dilemma? 2018-05-12 23:37:55 By Golda Abbe After much speculation spanning years, the government of South Sudan finally announced the total lifting of fuel subsidies. This follows an ailing economy on the back of gross (...)
MORE