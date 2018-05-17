 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 18 May 2018

UNHCR Sudan suspends resettlement programme over alleged corruption

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ethiopian refugees take part in a small demonstration in front of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR)'s offices in Khartoum during a visit by UNHCR's official Antonio Guterres 26 April 2007. (Photo GettyImages AFP)
May 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - UN refugee agency, UNHCR, Thursday announced a temporary suspension of its refugee resettlement programme from Sudan following reports about alleged corruption in UN resettlement process.

The suspension comes as the UNHCR independent Inspector General’s Office has launched an investigation into claims about corrupt practices by some staff members of HCR Sudan demand money to advance the resettlement applications of the refugees from Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Sudan.

"At present, we are still dealing with allegations, based on reports that have come from refugees. Nonetheless, these are worrying and the integrity of the Sudan resettlement programme has to be assured beyond any doubt," said UNHCR Representative for Sudan Noriko Yoshida.

"Should wrongdoing be confirmed, those responsible can expect the consequences to be severe," he added.

The resettlement programme is seen as a solution for refugees who have no possibility of either voluntary return or local integration. The refugees are generally resettled in Europe, Australia, Canada and the United States.

The UNHCR Sudan, in its statement, called anyone who has information about fraud or corruption to contact "without delay" the Inspector General’s Office.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Lessons for South Sudan and IGAD-Led peace forum 2018-05-16 23:28:16 James Okuk, PhD “The polis exists to assure the good life” – Aristotle. “For however strong a ruler may be, he will always have need of the goodwill of the inhabitants if he wishes to remain in (...)

Clarity on Malong’s SSUF status also crucial for peace and accountability 2018-05-14 22:59:18 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi While declaring the formation of his armed movement in the name of SSUF early last month, the former SPLA chief of general staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan announced the (...)

Fuel Subsidies’ Removal: An economic necessity or political dilemma? 2018-05-12 23:37:55 By Golda Abbe After much speculation spanning years, the government of South Sudan finally announced the total lifting of fuel subsidies. This follows an ailing economy on the back of gross (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.