 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 18 May 2018

South Sudan president sets conditions for future peace deal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir addresses the National prayer day at the John Garang's Mausoleum in the capital Juba, March 10, 2017. (Photo Reuters)
May 17, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has unveiled conditions for a future peace agreement, saying he would not accept any agreement creating two armies, dissolution of the security sector and the return of his former frits deputy in government and party in an official capacity.

The South Sudanese leader made the remark during a brief to the Dinka Council of Elders members who paid a courtesy visit to his official residence in Juba on Thursday evening.

"I told them you go, go to Addis Ababa and talk to those who are in the opposition and tell them clearly we are ready to expand the government so that they are accommodated if this is what they want," said president Kiir on Thursday.

"Yes, the cause of this situation is because they were reshuffled," he further stressed.

Kiir cited his former army chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan as an example of those who rebelled because of removal from their positions in the government.

"Somebody like Paul Malong, do you think he would have rebelled if he was not removed. This thinking of people rebelling when they are reshuffled will not take us anywhere and this country will remain like this. There will never be progress and people are right to question the cause of war, what we fought for,” said Kiir.

He said he will not accept any proposal that seeking the creation of the two armies, dissolution of the security sector and the return of his main political rival in an official capacity.

"I told them go, you have my permission to go and negotiate but don’t even consider asking me about the two armies, the dissolution of the security sector and the coming of Riek (Machar) in an official capacity, as the vice-president. if he wants to come as a private citizen, he is welcome."

"He is a South Sudanese. Nobody has the issue with that but in the government, Taban is already here. where we will take him," he wondered.

The peace revitalization forum has resumed in Addis Ababa on May 17, 2018. The parties are discussing outstanding issues related to the power-sharing and the security arrangements.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Lessons for South Sudan and IGAD-Led peace forum 2018-05-16 23:28:16 James Okuk, PhD “The polis exists to assure the good life” – Aristotle. “For however strong a ruler may be, he will always have need of the goodwill of the inhabitants if he wishes to remain in (...)

Clarity on Malong’s SSUF status also crucial for peace and accountability 2018-05-14 22:59:18 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi While declaring the formation of his armed movement in the name of SSUF early last month, the former SPLA chief of general staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan announced the (...)

Fuel Subsidies’ Removal: An economic necessity or political dilemma? 2018-05-12 23:37:55 By Golda Abbe After much speculation spanning years, the government of South Sudan finally announced the total lifting of fuel subsidies. This follows an ailing economy on the back of gross (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.