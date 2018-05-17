Sudan receives six FTC2000 military jets from China



May 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan received six FTC2000 jet trainer and light attack aircraft, which are the export version of China’s JL-9 aircraft, from Guizhou Aircraft Industries Corporation (GAIC).

The defence ministry said on its website on Wednesday that Sudanese army chief of staff Lt Gen Kamal Abdel-Maarouf al-Mahi inaugurated a squadron of the Multi-Task Force (FTC2000) fighters received recently.

The ceremony was attended by several senior Sudanese military including the deputy chief of staff and the chief of staff of the Sudan Air Force and the Chinese military attaché.

Al-Mahi said the FTC2000 fighters are a quality addition to the air force’s military efficiency and contribute to Sudan’s defence capabilities.

In November 2016, China confirmed that Sudan had ordered six FTC2000 in 2015.

The Sudanese army also has a dozen of Chinese fighters Chengdu J-7 and another dozen of the Chinese Hongdu JL-8 light.

By the end of 2017, Sudan expressed interest to Sudan has expressed interest in the Russian Su-30 and Su-35 combat aircraft.

(ST)