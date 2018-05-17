Sudan monthly inflation hits new record

May 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Prices in Sudan continue to rise as inflation gained 2 percent last April hitting a new record, said the Central Statistics Bureau in a statement released on Wednesday.
The state statistics agency said the prices rose to 57.6 percent in April from 55.6 percent in March, adding that the increase in food and drinks price has largely contributed to the inflation.
Traders in Khartoum complain from the negative impact of the inflation saying they continue to see a net loss of clients and express fear of a recession period.
For their part, clients point to the vertiginous rise in the price saying it is unjustified.
Nowadays, Sudan experiences a fuel shortage crisis due to the lack of hard currency in the country. The fuel crisis impacts negatively on the prices.
Also, with the beginning of 2018, the government decided to remove subsidies on bread and double the price.
(ST)
