South Sudan forms high profile peace talks delegation

May 15, 2018 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government has formed a high profile delegation to participate in the upcoming peace talks with the opposition in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, starting this Thursday.

South Sudan presidential adviser Nhial Deng Nhial (Getty Image)

The 43-member delegation, whose names were released to the public ahead resumption of talks, is led by a special envoy and the senior presidential adviser on diplomatic affairs, Nhial Deng Nhial.

Cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomoru has been assigned a new role in the delegation as the focal for the other political parties appointed among the delegation from Juba.

Also on the team are Dams and Electricity minister, Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol Michael Makuei (Information), Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth (Petroleum), Richard K. Mulla (Federal affairs), Awut Deng Acuil (Gender), Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec (Agriculture), Gathoth Gatkuoth (Labour and Public Service), Sophia Pal Gai (Water and Irrigation) and Hussein Maar Nyuot (Humanitarian and Disaster Management).

The delegation also consists of the Kapoeta state governor, Louis Lobong Lojore, Other members include, James Ancieto Batikayo, Francis Ben Ataba, Wek Mamer Kuol, Martha Martin, Mayor Ayuong, David Naila Mayo, John Andruga Duku, Saleh Liwa Agili, Mel Wal Achein, Gen. Majier Deng Kur, Gen. Rabi Emmanuel Majung, Gen. Gatwec Puoc, Gen. Abut Stephen Thian Kuol and Gen. Jackson Alia.

The list also includes, Adam Alupe Lorika, Ajiing Deng Ajiing, Pual Latio Ramba, Aliai Achuil Lual , Nyakuay Gatduel, Michael Aluong Aduot, Francis Oliver Kenyi, Mayom Kuoc Malek, Philip Palet Gaden, Dharuai Mabor Teny, Paskaline Philip Waden, Emanuel Sokiri Lugor, Bona Deng Lawrence, Matur Riak Mayindi, Joseph Malek Arop James Andrea Anyak and Angas Poni Lukudu.

PEACE OPPORTUNITY

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)-led High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) will resume in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

On Monday, the head of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), urged South Sudanese parties at the forum to put the interest of the country first and make compromises necessary to achieve resolution of all the outstanding issues.

"This country has missed so many opportunities to make durable peace and we should not allow the HLRF [High-Level Revitalization Forum] to be squandered,” Festus Mogae told reporters in Juba.

Since the conflict in South Sudan began in December 2013 between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and those allied to former first Vice President Riek Machar, tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than three million displaced as a result of the conflict.

(ST)

  • 16 May 08:06, by Games

    Are they going to attack Addiss Ababa or what other purpose they are going to Ethiopia for

  • 16 May 08:06, by jubaone

    Why the jienge regime is sending over 40 members to HLRF
    1. Most are academically weak and have extremely poor analytical and oratory skills. Huge numbers just to produce nothing or little.
    2. It is a "eating and feasting" trip as most can’t afford good and healthy food anymore.
    3. Potential to defect cuz of hopelessness of the jienge regime.
    4. Meet old foes and exchange jokes.

    • 16 May 08:35, by Games

      Jubaone
      1 these people have ever had a two meals for the last 2 years
      2 the majority of these people never been on a vacation and its opportunity for Salva Kiir to send them to Addiss Ababa as its their holiday destinations
      3 its another way to paying back their unrecieved salary/Wages for last two years

  • 16 May 10:19, by Lenin Bull

    The chance of bringing total peace to South Sudan is 50-50! If the mediators want real meaningful lasting peace then they will allow South Sudanese to discuss contentious issues and propose solutions, if the mediators impose foreign driven solutions and sugarcoated them as peace, then it will be bad peace and will eventual explode again bringing the country back to square one.

  • 16 May 10:26, by John Head

    Let hope that, the two parties would not raise their expectations rather than public interest. what South Sudanese need is everlasting peace and not gun.make compromise so that, peace may prevail in the country.

  • 16 May 10:27, by Lenin Bull

    The problem of civil war in South Sudan is the poorly strategized contest between President Kiir and his former Vice President Dr.Riek. It is not tribal because the Nuer and the Dinka are more related than any other ethnicity in South Sudan They are neighbors with both economic and marriage/social ties and blood relations. It is politics stupid!

  • 16 May 10:29, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    The only gift the parties should offer to the people of South Sudan is "peace". Forget about individual interests but think of this country which has become a laughing stock.

Sudan Tribune

