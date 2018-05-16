South Sudan forms high profile peace talks delegation

May 15, 2018 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government has formed a high profile delegation to participate in the upcoming peace talks with the opposition in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, starting this Thursday.

The 43-member delegation, whose names were released to the public ahead resumption of talks, is led by a special envoy and the senior presidential adviser on diplomatic affairs, Nhial Deng Nhial.

Cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomoru has been assigned a new role in the delegation as the focal for the other political parties appointed among the delegation from Juba.

Also on the team are Dams and Electricity minister, Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol Michael Makuei (Information), Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth (Petroleum), Richard K. Mulla (Federal affairs), Awut Deng Acuil (Gender), Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec (Agriculture), Gathoth Gatkuoth (Labour and Public Service), Sophia Pal Gai (Water and Irrigation) and Hussein Maar Nyuot (Humanitarian and Disaster Management).

The delegation also consists of the Kapoeta state governor, Louis Lobong Lojore, Other members include, James Ancieto Batikayo, Francis Ben Ataba, Wek Mamer Kuol, Martha Martin, Mayor Ayuong, David Naila Mayo, John Andruga Duku, Saleh Liwa Agili, Mel Wal Achein, Gen. Majier Deng Kur, Gen. Rabi Emmanuel Majung, Gen. Gatwec Puoc, Gen. Abut Stephen Thian Kuol and Gen. Jackson Alia.

The list also includes, Adam Alupe Lorika, Ajiing Deng Ajiing, Pual Latio Ramba, Aliai Achuil Lual , Nyakuay Gatduel, Michael Aluong Aduot, Francis Oliver Kenyi, Mayom Kuoc Malek, Philip Palet Gaden, Dharuai Mabor Teny, Paskaline Philip Waden, Emanuel Sokiri Lugor, Bona Deng Lawrence, Matur Riak Mayindi, Joseph Malek Arop James Andrea Anyak and Angas Poni Lukudu.

PEACE OPPORTUNITY

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)-led High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) will resume in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

On Monday, the head of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), urged South Sudanese parties at the forum to put the interest of the country first and make compromises necessary to achieve resolution of all the outstanding issues.

"This country has missed so many opportunities to make durable peace and we should not allow the HLRF [High-Level Revitalization Forum] to be squandered,” Festus Mogae told reporters in Juba.

Since the conflict in South Sudan began in December 2013 between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and those allied to former first Vice President Riek Machar, tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than three million displaced as a result of the conflict.

(ST)