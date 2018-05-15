 
 
 
Eritrea renews accusations to Sudan, Ethiopia and Qatar of supporting Jihadist groups

Eritrea's president, Isaias Afwerki, listens as he meets with Sudan's president, Omar al-Bashir, during an official visit to Khartoum on June 11, 2015. ( Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/ Reuters)

May 15, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Eritrean government on Monday has reiterated allegations that Sudan, Ethiopia and Qatar are providing support to opposition Jihadist groups to destabilise security in the Horn of Africa country.

“During the visit of Prime Minister of the Democratic Federal Republic of Ethiopia to Khartoum two weeks ago, the two sides agreed to provide the necessary support to what they called “Eritrean resistance” by all means that enable them to carry out tasks entrusted to them through allowing them to move freely along the joint border,” said the Eritrean Information Ministry in a press release on Monday

“To this end, Major General Hamdi Al-Mustafa from the Sudanese government and a consul named Burhan at the Ethiopian Embassy in Khartoum were assigned to carry out the coordination effort for “Jihadist” organizations alongside the Qatari funding,” added the press release.

Last March, Eritrean information ministry accused Sudan and Qatar of establishing a military training camp for an Eritrean opposition group led by the Islamist Mohammed Jumma.

Also, Asmara claimed that Doha provided Sudan with three Mig fighters and funding a joined Sudanese Ethiopian force deployed along the border with Sudan.

However, Khartoum denied the accusations saying they are just “fabricated and unfounded claims”.

The internationally isolated government in Asmara was not happy with the development of a close alliance between its arch-foe Ethiopia and Sudan. Khartoum turned its back to Asmara after refusing its repeated efforts to reconcile the two neighbours and to forge a regional cooperation area.

Frustrated by the rapprochement between Cairo and Asmara, last January, Khartoum accused the two neighbours of backing unidentified opposition groups. The Sudanese government further closed the border deployed thousands of troops.

(ST)

  • 15 May 23:25, by Theone

    Eritrea or any other country particularly South Sudan should be very careful with North Sudan, when a terrorist is always a terrorist.

    North Sudan is a terrorist nation and that is why it is so attractive to killers like Riak Machar, lam Akol and Ugly Nyandendeng

    repondre message

  • 16 May 00:16, by choldit

    Dr Machar is on his way coming to rescue South Sudan 🇸🇸 from the killers in Juba rogue regime head by criminals no other than Jce, president Kiir and Taban Deng.

    South Sudan citizens shld be celebrating this news. Don’t you think so instead of fabricating a relationship btwn Bashier and those heavy weight giants and charmatic leaders incomparable to village head chief Salva Kiir Mayarthiin.

    repondre message

  • 16 May 00:57, by Theone

    God has given all living beings a dream, you have a right to dream, but don’t let that dream to convert a disease or a deadly nightmare.

    Riak Machar will never be a President in any place including the Nuer villages

    repondre message

