May 14, 2018 (JUBA) – Reports confirmed by the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) spokesperson, Brig. Lui Ruai Koang that South Sudan United Front/Army (SSUF/A) carried out a series of sustained attacks on Raja and its outposts are “untrue and do not require further elucidation,” an official said Tuesday.

Former South Sudan army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan speaks at the presidential palace in Juba, November 16, 2017 (ST)

“The South Sudan United Front/ Army (SSUF/A) is not confirming that it was behind the attacks on Mangayat and Baluka on Saturday morning as alleged,” the group said in a statement issued Tuesday.

It added, “At this time, the SSUF/A is not conducting any operations in South Sudan. However, we are on high alert and shall on the due course continue to closely monitor the situation and support the ongoing peace efforts in Addis Ababa”.

SSUF/A said it sticks to its point of peaceful approach as South Sudanese seek solutions to the conflict via non-violent mechanisms.

“We are focused on matters pertaining peace so as to bring back the war-ravaged country to its normalcy,” further stated the group.

Koang on Saturday accused rebel fighters loyal to Riek Machar and new rebels allied to Malong of attacking their positions in Western Bahr al Ghazal on Friday, accusation both rebel groups dismissed.

“That is not true. We do not have any military cooperation with any rebel groups,” the opposition movement said.

Although not a signatory to the cessations of hostilities agreement signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, SSUF says it respects these treaties since they are meant to pave way for peaceful conflict resolutions.

Relations between Kiir and the SSUF leader deteriorated after the former was sacked from his post as army chief of staff in May 2017 and placed under house arrest for fear he would foment a rebellion.

The former army chief of staff was freed from house arrest in November following mediation led by the JCE. The agreement refrained him from going to his home-town of Aweil in the former Northern Bahr el-Ghazal State, but he was free to travel to any of the East African nations.

(ST)