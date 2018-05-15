May 14, 2018 (NAIROBI/JUBA) - A member of South Sudan United Front (SSUF), a rebel movement allied to ex-army chief, Gen. Paul Malong has condemned President Salva Kiir’s alleged threat to kill former foreign minister, Deng Alor and ex-diplomat Telar Riing Deng.

President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

Kiir, Juba Laberti website reported, threatened to eliminate Malong, Telar and Alor for conspiring against his government and disclosing sensitive information on national security to Washington with the aim of toppling his regime.

The president reportedly made these threats during a meeting he held with the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE), an advisory body to him.

“The threat and the plan for their implementation is an act meant to retaliate on the frame of falsehood that the above named were conspiring against his government and that they were leaking sensitive information forgetting that his press secretary was the top conspirer who released the plan to murder Dr. Riek Machar in contravention of the peace agreement,” SSUF said in a statement.

In the statement, signed by Sunday de John, the opposition faction said the threats were not only directed to its leaders but the South Sudanese fraternity at large, citing the murder of a clergyman and his wife by unknown gunmen in the capital, Juba as acts from “expression of such irresponsible sentiments”.

“It is the same Kiir that regretted having not murdered the former detainees as a week ago; he is in actual sense destined to uncover his baleful plans tailored to annihilate the entire nation,” SSUF said.

Its statement added, “The SSUF/A condemns this act with all the terms possible and the international community is urged to take note of this adverse turn of events”.

Relations between Malong and Kiir deteriorated after the former was sacked from his post as army chief of staff in May 2017 and placed under house arrest for fear he would foment a rebellion.

The former army chief of staff was freed from house arrest in November following mediation led by the JCE. The agreement refrained him from going to his home-town of Aweil in the former Northern Bahr el-Ghazal State, but he was free to travel to any of the East African nations.

(ST)