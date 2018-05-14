Sudan says satisfied with UNISFA performance in Abyei



May 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf on Monday has met with the commander of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), Major General Gebre Adhana Woldezgu.

During the meeting, Ibn Ouf expressed his country’s satisfaction with the distinguished performance and important roles played by the UNISFA in Abyei according to its mandate.

He stressed Sudan’s keenness to meet its entire commitments and establish normal relations with South Sudan, expressing readiness to provide every possible assistant to UNISFA to carry out its functions fully.

For his part, Woldezgu expressed gratitude for the great cooperation of the Sudanese government with the UNISFA, pointing to support extended from all concerned organs in Sudan.

The meeting comes as the UN Secretary general will brief the Security Council on the activities of the peacekeeping mission in the contested area of Abyei.

Last month, UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed the Ethiopian Major General Woldezgu as the new force commander of UNISFA succeeding his fellow citizen Tesfay Gidey Hailemichael who completed his assignment on 23 April.

Ownership of Abyei, a border region disputed by Sudan and South Sudan, remained contentious after the world’s youngest nation split from Sudan in 2011.

On 27 June 2011, the Security Council, by its resolution 1990, responded to the urgent situation in Abyei by establishing the UNISFA.

UNISFA’s establishment came after Sudan’s government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) reached an agreement in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to demilitarise Abyei and let Ethiopian troops monitor the area.

The Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) provides that the contested territory remains part of the north until the organisation of a referendum determines its fate.

