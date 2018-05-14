Sudan, Qatar discuss implementation of Suakin Port project



May 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges Makkawi Mohamed Awad and the Qatari Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti have discussed the implementation of the agreement to develop Suakin Port in eastern Sudan on the Red Sea.

Last March, Sudan and Qatar signed a partnership agreement worth 4.0 billion dollars to develop and manage Suakin Port in eastern Sudan on the Red Sea.

During the meeting which took place in Doha on Monday, the two ministers discussed investment opportunities between the two countries in the various fields of transport including ports, aviation and marine navigation.

They also discussed ways to promote transit trade for neighbouring countries as well as the development of trade in the free zone of Suakin Port.

Also, the two sides discussed the establishment of Suakin Port infrastructure to enhance its operations to become the main commercial gateway in the region.

The Sudanese minister stressed the Suakin Port is considered a strategic project not only for Sudan but to the whole region , praising Qatar’s continued support to Sudan.

For his part, Al Sulaiti thanked the Sudanese government for the unlimited cooperation and the great facilitation it has provided during the implementation of the first phase of the development of the Suakin Port, stressing the strength of bilateral relations between Qatar and Sudan.

It is noteworthy that the Suakin Port project is expected to be completed by 2020 and will cost four billion dollars, of which 500 million dollars will cover the first phase. Qatar will fund the project but Sudan will hold 51% of its shares while Qatar will get 49%.

The project includes a free zone and besides the seaport infrastructure.

Last December, Sudan and Turkey agreed to develop joint tourism projects in Suakin which was an important port in the Red Sea during the Turkish rule. Also, Angara said it would restore the historical sites of the port.

(ST)