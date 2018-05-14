May 14, 2018 (KAMPALA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar should face the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide they allegedly committed, a diaspora group said in statement.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda briefs the UN Security Council on 13 December 2014 (Photo: UN/Yubi Hoffmann)

South Sudan Equatorial Community in the Diaspora, said various reports have accused both leaders of gross human rights violations.

“There are already reports incriminating them and they should be indicted for the crimes committed in the ongoing conflict,” Federico Vuni, the group’s leader, said in a statement issued on Saturday.

He said both the vice-president, James Wani Igga and the first vice-president, Taban Deng Gai be tried for similar crimes committed.

“All the four [leaders of South Sudan] bear the responsibility for the crimes committed in South Sudan and deserve to face the international court,” said Vuni.

“If we want a just peace, then they must account for the heinous crimes they have committed,” he added.

Vuni urged the international community to help South Sudan attain peace and stability, insisting the people have lost faith in the leaders.

“They [leaders] are the obstacles to peace. They have led the country since 2005, but have only achieved destruction to lives, the economy and social fabric. They must be sent home,” he stressed.

Last year, the United Nations has said forces loyal to both the government under Kiir and the armed opposition forces led by Machar committed serious war crimes.

Hundreds of extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, gang-rapes, sexual slavery, forced abortion, massive child soldier recruitment and indiscriminate attacks against civilians with entire villages burned down were perpetrated by all in sides in war-torn South Sudan, according to the UN report.

The world body, in its findings, said it documented at least 280 cases of conflict-related sexual violence, including gang-rape, sexual slavery and forced abortion, as well as a sharp increase in child recruitment, with at least 13,000 to 15,000 child soldiers, recruited mainly, but not solely, by opposition forces, as of December 2015.

