Sudan’s al-Bashir receives message from Emir of Qatar

May 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Sunday has received a written letter from the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir (L) meeting with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha May 24, 2015 (QNA)

The letter, which is the third within two months, was handed over by the Qatari Ambassador to Khartoum, Rashid Bin Abdul Rahman Al Nuiami to the Acting Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdallah Idris.

According to the official news agency SUNA, the letter pertains to the bilateral relations and ways to promote the strategic partnership between the countries.

The meeting between the Qatari envoy and the Sudanese Acting Foreign Minister discussed the various aspects of cooperation between the two countries as well as Qatar’s efforts to support development projects in Darfur region.

The Qatari Ambassador pointed out that his country would inaugurate seven services centres in Darfur’s states during the next few months, saying the total cost of the centres is estimated at $70 million.

For his part, Idris thanked Qatar for its support to Sudan, stressing the need for continued contacts between the leadership of the two countries to promote bilateral cooperation at the various fields.

Sudan refused to take part in the rift between Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Khartoum declared its support to the Kuwaiti mediation which has been rejected by the four countries.

On Friday, the Doha-based Al Raya newspaper reported that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have set a number of conditions in order to provide financial support to Sudan asking Khartoum to sever ties with Qatar and Turkey and support the Egyptian position on the Ethiopian renaissance dam.

However, Sudan’s Information Minister and government spokesperson Ahmed Bilal Osman dismissed the report, saying no one could put pressures on the Sudanese government.

Bilal also disclosed he recently met with the Saudi Minister of Culture and Information, Awwad Alawwad, saying the latter underlined his country’s support to Sudan to overcome its current financial crisis.

Khartoum was criticised for the poor financial support provided by the oil-rich Gulf monarchies to the country despite its significant involvement in the Yemeni conflict.

The criticism prompted Sudan’s State Defence Minister Ali Mohamed Salim last week to reveal that his ministry is currently evaluating pros and cons of the participation in the Yemen war in order to decide on it soon.

Also, the Saudi ambassador in Khartoum was quick to hold a press conference to say his country would sign a number of defence and economic cooperation agreements with Sudan very soon.

(ST)