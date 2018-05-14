 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 14 May 2018

Use financial sanctions on South Sudanese leaders but don’t cut aid: Prendergast

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 13, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - John Prendergast, the founding director Enough Project Sunday said cutting humanitarian aid to South Sudan would not affect the government of President Salva Kiir and called to use financial tools to target the country leaders.

JPEG - 12.4 kb
Clooney, South Sudan’s Kiir and Prendergast share a light moment, March 11, 2012 (Larco Lomayat)

Prendergast made his call in an interview with the popular NPR radio station after a statement by the White House saying it would initiate a comprehensive review of its assistance programs to South Sudan.

"I think this is a point of leverage that we think we have, but it would only work if people actually cared about the welfare of their own population," he said.

"So what I fear is, if (...) the United States actually followed through with cutting off humanitarian assistance, the government of South Sudan would point at the starving babies and say, look what the United States did," he added.

The human rights activist who lobbied in the past for the independence of South Sudan, severely criticized the South Sudan government of President Salva Kiir for its failure to build a viable state it is a "government that’s lost all of its legitimacy" he said.

"This is not a government that supplies services to its people. It’s not a government that builds infrastructure, it’s not a government that provides security and adjudicates disputes. It’s a looting machine. It’s a kleptocracy. It’s a den of thieves," he further stressed.

Instead of the cut of humanitarian or economic assistance, Prendergast said financial sanctions on the South Sudanese officials would be more efficient and have a direct impact on them.

"The United States has the tools, the financial tools to go after the leaders of South Sudan and freeze their assets and seize all of the kind of money that they’ve stolen, put into banks, put into real estate, beautiful houses around the world, put into shell companies," he said.

"Go after that money and really create a serious financial consequence for the looting and destruction of their state," he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Fuel Subsidies’ Removal: An economic necessity or political dilemma? 2018-05-12 23:37:55 By Golda Abbe After much speculation spanning years, the government of South Sudan finally announced the total lifting of fuel subsidies. This follows an ailing economy on the back of gross (...)

President Trump, take democracy to South Sudan 2018-05-12 07:11:58 By Gatdiet Peter ‘‘Democracy is too good to share with just anybody’’ – Nigel Rees The role of American governments and people for the independence of South Sudan is something that is incredibly (...)

A Call For Civil Uprising in Sudan 2018-05-11 07:52:08 By Abdel Wahid al-Nur Beloved people of Sudan, brothers and sisters, the hour of destiny is upon you. Awaken in your burning hearts the brilliant light of a new dawn of freedom that can longer (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.