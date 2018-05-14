Sudan ruling party endorses Cabinet reshuffle

May 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The ruling National Congress Party (NCP) in a meeting headed by President Omer al-Bashir has endorsed a major cabinet reshuffle, announced the official news agency SUNA on Sunday evening.

Surrounded by the speakers of the lower and upper houses Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir (centre) takes part in his swearing in ceremony for another term of five years at the parliament in Khartoum, on June 2, 2015 (AFP Photo/Ashraf Shazly)

The NCP leadership council in a meeting that lasted for more than four hours, discussed the ministerial reshuffle and the economic situation in the country.

In press statements after the meeting, NCP deputy chairman for Faisal Hassan Ibrahim said the cabinet reshuffle includes eight ministers, five ministers of state and 10 governors.

All these positions are in the quota of the ruling party. The other parties members of the NCP led government are not concerned by the move.

Ibrahim said the new ministers and governors will be officially announced on Monday.

However, different names are circulating on the social media including the new foreign minister Al Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, former government chief negotiator over the Abyei area, and a member of the government negotiating team with the SPLM that led to the separation of South Sudan.

On the economic situation, Ibrahim said that the meeting adopted several measures, including the reduction of government spending by 25%.

He pointed out that the meeting also stressed the need to increase oil production, to provide the necessary funding for the maintenance of oil refineries, and to increase to elaborate a new policy to increase Sudan’s exportations.

(ST)