 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 14 May 2018

44 youths from S. Sudan and Kenya for YALI training

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 13, 2018 (NAIROBI) - 44 young African leaders drawn from Kenya and South Sudan will participate in this year’s Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) Washington Fellowship starting in June.

Speaking at last week’s occasion organized for beneficiaries, the outgoing United States envoy to Kenya Robert Godec said the Washington-based programme gives young Africans an opportunity to develop new skills to use in defining the future of Africa.

“We are excited to take these young leaders to the United States but more importantly, are excited about the energy, creativity, and drive they will bring back to Kenya after the fellowship,” said Godec.

“I am sure that this programme has a bright future because it is having an impact. I am very grateful that we are able to do it and I look forward to the programme continuing,” he added.

Karen Langat, a nurse, said it was of the opportunity for connecting young African leaders with resources from the US government.

“We are not going to the US as students; we are going as experts in our own right because we are professionals. We are business owners, are civil leaders. So we are going there also leaders. It is only that we are going to bounce ideas off each other and learn from each other. So I think it will be an awesome experience,” she said.

YALI is a signature effort to invest in the next generation of African leaders. Launched by the former US President Obama in 2010, the program mainly supports young African leaders as they spur growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance, and enhance peace and security across sub-Saharan African countries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Fuel Subsidies’ Removal: An economic necessity or political dilemma? 2018-05-12 23:37:55 By Golda Abbe After much speculation spanning years, the government of South Sudan finally announced the total lifting of fuel subsidies. This follows an ailing economy on the back of gross (...)

President Trump, take democracy to South Sudan 2018-05-12 07:11:58 By Gatdiet Peter ‘‘Democracy is too good to share with just anybody’’ – Nigel Rees The role of American governments and people for the independence of South Sudan is something that is incredibly (...)

A Call For Civil Uprising in Sudan 2018-05-11 07:52:08 By Abdel Wahid al-Nur Beloved people of Sudan, brothers and sisters, the hour of destiny is upon you. Awaken in your burning hearts the brilliant light of a new dawn of freedom that can longer (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.