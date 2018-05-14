May 13, 2018 (NAIROBI) - 44 young African leaders drawn from Kenya and South Sudan will participate in this year’s Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) Washington Fellowship starting in June.

Speaking at last week’s occasion organized for beneficiaries, the outgoing United States envoy to Kenya Robert Godec said the Washington-based programme gives young Africans an opportunity to develop new skills to use in defining the future of Africa.

“We are excited to take these young leaders to the United States but more importantly, are excited about the energy, creativity, and drive they will bring back to Kenya after the fellowship,” said Godec.

“I am sure that this programme has a bright future because it is having an impact. I am very grateful that we are able to do it and I look forward to the programme continuing,” he added.

Karen Langat, a nurse, said it was of the opportunity for connecting young African leaders with resources from the US government.

“We are not going to the US as students; we are going as experts in our own right because we are professionals. We are business owners, are civil leaders. So we are going there also leaders. It is only that we are going to bounce ideas off each other and learn from each other. So I think it will be an awesome experience,” she said.

YALI is a signature effort to invest in the next generation of African leaders. Launched by the former US President Obama in 2010, the program mainly supports young African leaders as they spur growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance, and enhance peace and security across sub-Saharan African countries.

(ST)