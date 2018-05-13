 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 13 May 2018

Sudan to receive second batch of U.S. oil equipment

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Alfula Crude Oil and Natural Gas-fired Power Plant, Sudan (Lahmeyer Photo)
May 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Ministry of Oil and Gas said it would receive the second batch of oil pieces of equipment from the U.S. Baker Hughes during the next few days.

Baker Hughes is an international industrial service company and one of the world’s largest oilfield services companies.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) has quoted the State Minister of Oil Saad al-Din Al-Bushra as saying the new equipments would be used at Rawat, bloc 17 and Tobi oil fields.

He pointed out that the types of equipment would help to read the layers inside the oil wells, saying the first batch of the U.S. equipments have been used in Rawat oil field.

Al-Bushra revealed his ministry has signed an agreement with Baker Hughes to supply advanced oil equipments to increase oil production, saying the agreement provides to receive the equipments in a number of batches.

The Sudanese minister added these pieces of equipment are the first U.S. oil technology to arrive in Sudan following the lift of the economic sanctions.

In October 2017, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan allowing resumption of trade, investment and banking transactions with the East African nation.

Sudan lost 75% of its oil reserves after the southern part of the country became an independent nation in July 2011, denying the north billions of dollars in revenues. Oil revenue constituted more than half of Sudan’s revenue and 90% of its exports.

Sudan currently produces 133,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd). The country’s production is stationed mainly in the Heglig area and its surroundings, as well as western Kordofan.

Chinese companies control 75 percent of foreign investment in Sudan’s oil sector.

Following South Sudan’s secession, several foreign companies started exploration in new oil fields.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Fuel Subsidies’ Removal: An economic necessity or political dilemma? 2018-05-12 23:37:55 By Golda Abbe After much speculation spanning years, the government of South Sudan finally announced the total lifting of fuel subsidies. This follows an ailing economy on the back of gross (...)

President Trump, take democracy to South Sudan 2018-05-12 07:11:58 By Gatdiet Peter ‘‘Democracy is too good to share with just anybody’’ – Nigel Rees The role of American governments and people for the independence of South Sudan is something that is incredibly (...)

A Call For Civil Uprising in Sudan 2018-05-11 07:52:08 By Abdel Wahid al-Nur Beloved people of Sudan, brothers and sisters, the hour of destiny is upon you. Awaken in your burning hearts the brilliant light of a new dawn of freedom that can longer (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.