

May 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Ministry of Oil and Gas said it would receive the second batch of oil pieces of equipment from the U.S. Baker Hughes during the next few days.

Baker Hughes is an international industrial service company and one of the world’s largest oilfield services companies.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) has quoted the State Minister of Oil Saad al-Din Al-Bushra as saying the new equipments would be used at Rawat, bloc 17 and Tobi oil fields.

He pointed out that the types of equipment would help to read the layers inside the oil wells, saying the first batch of the U.S. equipments have been used in Rawat oil field.

Al-Bushra revealed his ministry has signed an agreement with Baker Hughes to supply advanced oil equipments to increase oil production, saying the agreement provides to receive the equipments in a number of batches.

The Sudanese minister added these pieces of equipment are the first U.S. oil technology to arrive in Sudan following the lift of the economic sanctions.

In October 2017, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan allowing resumption of trade, investment and banking transactions with the East African nation.

Sudan lost 75% of its oil reserves after the southern part of the country became an independent nation in July 2011, denying the north billions of dollars in revenues. Oil revenue constituted more than half of Sudan’s revenue and 90% of its exports.

Sudan currently produces 133,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd). The country’s production is stationed mainly in the Heglig area and its surroundings, as well as western Kordofan.

Chinese companies control 75 percent of foreign investment in Sudan’s oil sector.

Following South Sudan’s secession, several foreign companies started exploration in new oil fields.

(ST)