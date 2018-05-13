Sudan arrests killers of Nigerian diplomat

May 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese authorities Saturday announced the arrest of a woman accused of killing an Immigration Attaché at the Nigerian embassy in Khartoum.
- Habibu Almu (Photo TheCable.ng)
The Consular officer, Habibu Almu, was found stabbed to death at his home in the Sudanese capital city of Khartoum on Thursday.
In a very short statement, the official news agency SUNA said the Sudanese police "arrested the offender, a foreign woman who committed the crime". It further said she confessed the murder of the Nigerian official and the stolen possessions.
The Nigerian government condemned the assassination of its national immigration officer in Khartoum and said they would work with Khartoum to arrest the culprit.
The Sudanese authorities didn’t disclose the circumstances of the crime or the nationality of the killer.
(ST)
