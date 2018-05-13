SPLM-IO accuses S Sudan government forces of fresh attacks

May 12, 2018 (JUBA) - The main armed opposition-led by former first vice president Riek Machar claimed that the South Sudanese government forces continue to wage attacks on its position in different localities in a breach of the signed ceasefire.

Lam Paul Gabriel

Lam Paul Gabriel, on Saturday, issued a statement saying the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) attacked their positions in Western Bahr el-Ghazal region and the Western Equatoria region.

The rebel deputy spokesperson their fighters Friday after repulsed a four-hour attack on the SPLA-IO base in Dulu, near Raga or (Raja) killing 28 government soldiers and lost one combatant.

"This fight caused more displacement to civilians as the regime’s forces took the fight to the IDP area in Dulu," he added.

Gabriel, also, said the government army has moved troops to the rebel-controlled Bazia area on Friday and Saturday morning.

"The SPLA IO would like to alert CTSAMM and IGAD that if these provocative movements lead to any hostile confrontation, the regime is to be held accountable," he said.

The rebel statement further reported a third attack on Thursday on their base in Ri-Rangu, 24Km North-West of Yambio. He stressed that the rebel fighters repelled the assailant forces towards Yambio.

The IGAD, African Union and Troika countries have accused the warring parties of repeated violations of the cessation of hostilities and threatened to sanction the violators of the truce. However, until now Russia and China oppose such move at the level of the UN Security Council.

