Juba maintains objection to Machar's participation in S. Sudan cabinet

May 12, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s government delegation to a recent meeting with IGAD mediators has reiterated its rejection to the personal participation of the exiled former first vice president Riek Machar in the future transitional administration.

JPEG - 27.9 kb
Riek Machar, center, walks to be sworn in at the presidential palace in the capital Juba, South Sudan Tuesday, April 26, (Photo AP/Jason Patinkin)

Juba declared its position in a consultations meeting held in Addis Ababa from May 10-12, 2018 including the government, the SPLM-IO and other groups, as the IGAD mediation on the other side has invited the stakeholders for the next peace forum from May 17-21, 2018.

"Our team met and gave the mediation our proposal giving out the way forward. We accept sharing of responsibilities and if this means a new agreement that results in the formation of the new government, we are ready for it," a member of the government delegation told Sudan Tribune on conditions of anonymity.

"We, also, made it clear that the responsibility sharing should not be a return to the conflict," he said adding the SPLM-IO "should be represented in the government if all they want is peace and stability to return instead of insisting on his participation".

However, the officials said they do not want to repeat the past experience. Also, he added that they cannot accept "people who do not agree to work (with the government) return to the same position" in allusion to Riek Machar

"Salva Kiir and Riek have taken the issues of the country personal and this makes it difficult to bridge the gap or even a consensus whenever they are given the opportunity," he emphasized.

The SPLM-IO in the past refused the exclusion of its leader from the government insisting that Juba cannot dictate who would represent the group in the interim government.

South Sudanese officials used to accuse Machar of being behind the bloody clashes that erupted in Juba on 8 July 2018 at the presidency between forces loyal to Machar and the presidential guards.

However, a UN conditional report revealed by the Associated Press in September 2016 claims that President Kiir and the then SPLA chief of staff Paul Malong Awan prepared and directed the fighting in Juba that led to the collapse of the transitional government and resumption of civil war in the country.

The consultations meeting tackled the outstanding issues in the power-sharing and the security arrangements.

In a related development, a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance told Sudan Tribune they continue to demand exclusion of President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar from the government if the result of the agreement was to be implemented.

Here again, Juba maintains its refusal for any proposal aiming to exclude President Kiir from running in the elections that would be organised at the end of the interim period.

(ST)

  • 12 May 23:21, by Kuch

    Here is a solution: Let Mr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirilo, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Kosti Manibe, Uyai Deng Ajak & any other traitors, losers & thieves haul themselves back to South Sudan with no preconditions. Come & register their own parties, join the national dialogue & help in the restructuring of our constitutions>>>

    repondre message

    • 12 May 23:27, by Kuch

      and contest in elections against the current government. And if the traitors, losers & thieves win in elections. Then they can rule our country & our people. And if they lose in elections, then they can re-organize themselves & contest elections in the next election cycle----that is how things are done around the world & even here in our South Sudanese villages>>>

      repondre message

      • 12 May 23:32, by Kuch

        But for the traitors to brought back in the same government to come & repeat the same infighting that created the current mess in first place is a BIG NO BRAINIER & MUST NO BE ALLOWED AGAIN AT ALL COSTS. Again, what are the traitors, losers & thieves afraid of? They cannot cower in foreign capitals all their lives if they really want to rule South Sudan & the South Sudanese people>>>

        repondre message

        • 12 May 23:37, by Kuch

          What is special about those hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa? Millions of South Sudanese who would come & own the damn peace being peddled about in those hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa are here in South Sudan. So why always take our trivial internal issues to foreign capitals? It absolutely Pure bullsh*ts. Many South Sudanese with brains know very well, that the US, the UK, their UN,>>

          repondre message

          • 12 May 23:42, by Kuch

            their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are the ones holding our country hostage---they are using these losers, puppets, traitors & thieves as their blackmails & bargaining chips over country & our people. Purposely for the evils to crawl themselves back into our country. But the evil & her allies are wasting their damn times & our times>>>

            repondre message

            • 12 May 23:46, by Kuch

              The evil corporate America & her allies love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop. The evil corporate America & her allies regime change business often work for them in Middle East, West Africa, Central Africa, Southern African countries, South America, Eastern European & some Asian countries>>>

              repondre message

              • 12 May 23:57, by Kuch

                But right here in South Sudan, good luck to them---that is not gonna under the sun as far as we are concerned. The evil corporate America was given the first priority to come & invest in our country. But they refused citing lack of infrastructures in our country to come & invest in them----the corporate America wanted the oil infrastructures that was built by the Chinese companies>>>

                repondre message

                • 13 May 00:04, by Kuch

                  to take over as the infrastructures to come & invest in it. Just like they had done in Libya. And their traitors & puppets like Pagan Amuom, Riek Machar, Rebecca Nyandeng & their other thieves who have sold their lives to the devils, made a separate underhand deal with these evils. But now, the traitors & foreign puppets regime change with their masters isn’t going anywhere>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 13 May 00:09, by Kuch

                    And so their foreign masters are using them as blackmails & bargaining cards over our country & against our people. But we have a huge bunch of South Sudanese idiots who are so close minded to read in between the lines that their their traitors like Pagan Amuom, Riek Machar, Rebecca Nyandeng, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Adwok Nyabe & other criminals are not working for the interest of our country>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 13 May 00:12, by Kuch

                      and our people, they are working for their foreign masters in the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states & some of their criminals in between. But the idiots would later understand when it is almost too late that our country is being sold out in foreign hotels, brothels & bars.

                      repondre message

                      • 13 May 00:21, by Kuch

                        Alternatively, the IGAD countries like Kenya & ethiopia should tell these losers, thieves, traitors & foreign puppets/stooges to come back to South Sudan to come & join our national dialogue here inside South Sudan. Where peace would come & be implemented. The US, the UK & Norway must stop sponsoring any negotiations in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa. Because that damn crap being>>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 13 May 00:25, by Kuch

                          negotiated in Aduis Ababa is not in the interest of our country & our people-----but it is in the interest of evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their shifty allies in between to crawl their evil selves back again into our country. Something that we are not going to entertain again>>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 13 May 00:30, by Kuch

                            There are many issues in Northern Nigeria, DRC, CAR, Libya, Darfur, Southern Blue Nile, Southern Kordupan, ethiopia, Somalia or even Kenya. But some creeps in the AU & even IGAD are so fixated on South Sudan’s issues. What is so special with South Sudan problems? Because South Sudan is where many hyenas around the world are desperately salivating to plunder>>>

                            repondre message

  • 13 May 01:34, by One people

    So you been seating in front of the computer and giving your finger some exercise on the keyboard for 8hr just to hear some negative and stupid response from Jubaone or J1 and lino plus Eastern- jur_likang_a_ likan’g - padiit gaga - Malakal county Simon - Games - Theallseeingeye. Rebles, Salva Kiir must stay in the office Ok, no Riek Machar

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
