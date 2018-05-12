 
 
 
SPLM-IO calls to probe killing of woman in Yei

May 11, 2018 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) accused the South Sudanese government army (SPLA) of killing a woman and called to investigate attacks on innocent civilians.

JPEG - 26 kb
South Sudanese SPLA soldiers in Pageri in Eastern Equatoria state on August 20, 2015 (Photo AFP/Samir Bol)

In a statement released on Friday, the SPLM-IO in Yei said SPLA forces from Jombu area shot dead a woman and injured another during an attack on the rebel-held area of Apidi, Mugwo Payam of Yei River County.

SPLM-IO spokesperson in the south-western region of South Sudan Wayi Godwill Edward said the attack against civilians perpetrated by the government forces is another clear violation of the cessation of hostilities agreement.

"We request the CTSAMM to investigate this brutal incident and punish those responsible for the violation," he stressed.

United Nations mission in the troubled country, the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, and the ceasefire monitoring body have condemned the repeated violence against civilians but the situation remains unchanged.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

