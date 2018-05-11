 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 11 May 2018

South Sudan cabinet removes fuel subsidy

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 11, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan Friday has removed fuel subsidies to ease the state firm’s subsidy burden but the move will add to already high inflation in the troubled country.

JPEG - 31 kb
A photo showing a long queue at a fuel station in Juba on Saturday Oct. 18, 2014 (Photo ST).

In a briefing to the media following the weekly cabinet meeting, deputy information minister Lily Albino Akol Akol told reporters about the government decision to henceforth stop subsidizing fuel.

According to the decision, the government would no longer allocate funds to the national oil company, Nilepet, to import fuels for sale at a reduced price to the public.

“The first resolution of the Council of Ministers today is lifting fuel subsidies,” said Ms Akol.

“The Council of Ministers noticed and acknowledged that the citizens of South Sudan are indeed suffering, and the fuel subsidy which was meant to alleviate the economic conditions of most of our citizens is not happening,” she adds.

The government, she explained, has now resolved to cut spending on fuel subsidies to allow the use of these funds to meet other obligations, including payment of civil servants’ salaries on time.

The deputy minister said the cut of subsidy starts immediately, as the ministers of finance and petroleum, as well as Nilepet, were directed to start the implementation of the decision taken by the council without delay.

In another separate decision, the cabinet directed the minister of finance to prioritize the payment of civil servants’ arrears.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A Call For Civil Uprising in Sudan 2018-05-11 07:52:08 By Abdel Wahid al-Nur Beloved people of Sudan, brothers and sisters, the hour of destiny is upon you. Awaken in your burning hearts the brilliant light of a new dawn of freedom that can longer (...)

Make education compulsory in South Sudan 2018-05-10 08:01:30 By Telar Deng* “If you think education is expensive, wait until you see how much ignorance costs in the 21st century.” -Barrack Obama. We all know why education is good for individuals like me (...)

Reflections on the 10th anniversary of the operation Long Arm 2018-05-09 09:18:18 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Before going into the details of these reflections, I need to define as to what the Operation long Arm (OLA) is about. The (OLA) was the bold Military Operation with which (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.