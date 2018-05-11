 
 
 
UN Humanitarian Chief to visit Sudan on Saturday

South Sudanese refugees in White Nile State receive humanitarian assistance on 27 February 2017 (SUNA photo)
May 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock Saturday would visit Sudan to assess the humanitarian situation in the East African nation.

In a press release seen by Sudan Tribune, OCHA said the humanitarian situation in Sudan remains complex, with acute humanitarian needs across Darfur region, the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states, eastern Sudan and other areas.

It pointed out that 5,5 million people in Sudan are in need of humanitarian assistance, including 3,1 million in Darfur.

According to the press release, Lowcock would see first-hand the humanitarian situation to assess the needs and ensure an effective response, saying he would meet with senior Sudanese officials on his two-day visit.

He is also scheduled to travel to the capital of South Kordofan State, Kadougli to visit the IDPs communities.

The UN official on Monday would brief the media on his impressions about the situation and the international community’s plans for Sudan this year.

OCHA expected the volatile economic situation in the country, including the high inflation, would lead to increased humanitarian needs.

It affirmed the receipt of $229 million out of the $ 1 billion provided by the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to the needy in 2018.

The press release cited an urgent need for $566 million to provide assistance to the most vulnerable individuals in the next six months.

Sudan is expected to host 1,2 million refugees in 2018, including more than 770,000 refugees from South Sudan.

Also, some 300,000 Sudanese refugees live in refugee camps in Chad, where 20,000 of them are expected to return to their homes of origin in Darfur in 2018.

(ST)

s
