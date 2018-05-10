Sudan’s al-Bashir pardons 5 death-sentenced rebels

May 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir Thursday pardoned five members of the rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) who had been sentenced to death by military courts.
The presidential decree includes Ibrahim Abdel-Rahman Saffi al-Nur, Yahia Abbaker Musa al-Nur, Ibrahim Ali al-Rashid Abdel-Gadir, Mohamed Ibrahim al-Doma and Azrag Daldoom Adam Haroun.
Except for Yahia Abbaker Musa al-Nur who was arrested with Ibrahim al-Maz in West Darfur state in January 2011, all the others took part in the attack in the attack on the Sudanese capital in May 2008.
The decision to drop the death penalty has been taken in response to an appeal by the of the national dialogue parties and to promote the national reconciliation atmosphere, reads the decree.
JEM leadership member Mohamed Zakaria who is also the spokesperson of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front led by Minni Minnawi welcomed the presidential amnesty and called to release the remaining prisoners of war.
He pointed that JEM members detained after Goz Dango operation in April 2015 are still in jail.
The armed groups call to release all the rebel fighters who are in detention including over 200 prisoners of war arrested in May 2017 after a joint attack by SLM- Minni Minnawi and SLM- Transitional Council.
In line with the roadmap for peace inked by the rebel groups and the government, the release of detainees is part of the confidence-building measures before to engage in talks for peace in Darfur and the Two Areas.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
A Call For Civil Uprising in Sudan 2018-05-10 19:22:36 By Abdel Wahid al-Nur Beloved people of Sudan, brothers and sisters, the hour of destiny is upon you. Awaken in your burning hearts the brilliant light of a new dawn of freedom that can longer (...)
Make education compulsory in South Sudan 2018-05-10 08:01:30 By Telar Deng* “If you think education is expensive, wait until you see how much ignorance costs in the 21st century.” -Barrack Obama. We all know why education is good for individuals like me (...)
Reflections on the 10th anniversary of the operation Long Arm 2018-05-09 09:18:18 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Before going into the details of these reflections, I need to define as to what the Operation long Arm (OLA) is about. The (OLA) was the bold Military Operation with which (...)
MORE