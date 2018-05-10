Sudan’s al-Bashir pardons 5 death-sentenced rebels



May 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir Thursday pardoned five members of the rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) who had been sentenced to death by military courts.

The presidential decree includes Ibrahim Abdel-Rahman Saffi al-Nur, Yahia Abbaker Musa al-Nur, Ibrahim Ali al-Rashid Abdel-Gadir, Mohamed Ibrahim al-Doma and Azrag Daldoom Adam Haroun.

Except for Yahia Abbaker Musa al-Nur who was arrested with Ibrahim al-Maz in West Darfur state in January 2011, all the others took part in the attack in the attack on the Sudanese capital in May 2008.

The decision to drop the death penalty has been taken in response to an appeal by the of the national dialogue parties and to promote the national reconciliation atmosphere, reads the decree.

JEM leadership member Mohamed Zakaria who is also the spokesperson of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front led by Minni Minnawi welcomed the presidential amnesty and called to release the remaining prisoners of war.

He pointed that JEM members detained after Goz Dango operation in April 2015 are still in jail.

The armed groups call to release all the rebel fighters who are in detention including over 200 prisoners of war arrested in May 2017 after a joint attack by SLM- Minni Minnawi and SLM- Transitional Council.

In line with the roadmap for peace inked by the rebel groups and the government, the release of detainees is part of the confidence-building measures before to engage in talks for peace in Darfur and the Two Areas.

