South Sudan's Central Bank governor sacked

May 10, 2018 (JUBA) – The Governor of South Sudan’s Central Bank, Othom Rago Ajak has been fired and his deputy Tier Tong Ngor was on Thursday named as his immediate successor.

Former South Sudan Central Bank Governor Othom Rago Ajak

President Salva Kiir signed the decree removing Ajak, but no reason was given for his decision.

Since the outbreak of a civil war in South Sudan, inflation has been on the rise in an economy largely dependent on oil revenues.

The president appointed Ajak to be the Central Bank Governor in January last year. He succeeded Kornelio Koryom Mayik.

STRATEGIC PLAN

In March this year, the Central Bank under Ajak launched an ambitious five-year strategic plan to tackle hyperinflation and revitalize the oil-dependent economy worsened by more than four years of conflict. It was hoped the new plan would help transform the central bank, regain lost credibility and help in fostering and ensuring price and financial system stability within five years.

The plan involved among others, building a new bank headquarter, increasing public exchange reserves, organizing its system, operations as well as building human resource capacity.

  10 May 17:32, by lino

    The Konyo Konyo Government got confused!!! I have the new Governor will make advanced changes, but I am doubting the system where there is no productions that economy depends on rather than OIL.
    Diet Tong has over 30 years of banking experiences in Old Sudan. He is the best graduate from Khartoum University with honour!!!

  10 May 17:38, by Tilo

    Sacking and hiring new officials is not gonna change the Economic status of the Country, Can some1 tell kiir that. Kiir you need to stop the war, sign and implement genuine peace with your partner then Economic situation can improve; furthermore it could take more than a year for economic to start gaining momentum.
    Sacking n hiring officials can only create u more enmity for your gov’t

  10 May 18:00, by garrak1520

    It is time for someone in the circle of Kiir whisper to Kiir, he is the problem.
    the governor had an ambitious 5 yrs SP, but no tools to implement the plan since the parallel bank of South Sudan is managed by Kiir and tribesmen. The situation of South Sudan will improve once the entire government is out, and God know when. South Sudanese need to chose either Kiir or the country.

  10 May 18:55, by Lenin Bull

    It is not President Kiir, it is rather war and war-mongers that are destroying our collective future as a country. You can be waging meaningless tribal wars, blocking transport routes for goods and services, destroying and setting the oil fields, stop agriculture which is the backbone of many economies in the 3rd world, and at the same time expect miracles on economy. No. Morons it is war.

  10 May 18:57, by Nairobimitot

    If there is no peace, it is going to be difficult for the finance ministry to tackle economic problems in the country. You must support finance ministry by stopping the war, and when the war is finished, the finance ministry will tackle hyperinflation issues in the country in a manner that is not an obstacle to the President and the country.
    I urge all of you people who are for war to Clean your house first before you invite the gues and visitors. Make peace first, and then you can attract investors who are going to the partnership with you for the development of the country.

  10 May 18:58, by Lenin Bull

    This old weird wizard agwelek sympathizer should go home and enjoy his share of one and half year loots in the BOSS.

