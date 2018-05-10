Central African Republic proposes joint investigation over Sudanese guard’s killing

May 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Central African Republic (CAR) Wednesday has proposed to form a joint committee with Sudan to investigate the killing of a Sudanese security agent inside the residence Sudanese ambassador in Bangui last week.
CAR Prime Minister, Simplice Sarandji, arrived in Khartoum to offer the condolences of his government for the killing of the Sudanese security officer by the CAR forces who took him for a local militia member after the death of some 24 people in attacks on a church and a mosque on 5 May.
Speaking to reporters after meeting his Sudanese counterpart Bakri Hassan Saleh, Sarandji said the incident meant to harm relations between the two neighbouring countries, and pointed to the strength of bilateral relations between Khartoum and Banqi to overcome it.
He said that he was tasked by the President of the Central African Republic to offer warm condolences to the people of Sudan and to the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir, stressing that this incident will not affect the relations between the two countries.
"We proposed sending a Sudanese judicial police mission to work with authorities in the Central African Republic to investigate the unfortunate incident," he further stated.
The visiting prime minister also was received by President al-Bashir who regretted the death of the Sudanese security agent but stressed it would not affect the strong relations between the two neighbours, according to the official SUNA.
Following the attack on the Sudanese embassy in Bangui, the foreign ministry in Khartoum summoned CAR ambassador and handed over an official protest note to him demanding to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
Sudan further requested to provide the needed security to protect its mission, the ambassador and its team members in the troubled country.
