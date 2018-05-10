 
 
 
Sudanese-Turkish political committee to meet on Thursday

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and President Omer al-Bashir, exchange cooperation agreement between the two countries in Khartoum on 24 Dec 2017 (SUNA Photo)

May 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese-Turkish political consultation committee would meet in Khartoum on Thursday.

The Sudanese side would be headed by the Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’im while the Turkish side would be headed by the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Umit Yalcin.

The two sides would discuss a number of issues of common concern including bilateral relations and ways to promote economic, technical, development, educational, cultural and consular cooperation.

Also, the meeting would discuss coordination between the foreign ministries on regional and international forums to achieve interests of the two peoples.

The Turkish-Sudanese relations have reached a high level, especially after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit to Sudan last December.

During Erdogan’s visit to Khartoum, the two sides signed 12 cooperation agreements and agreed to launch a strategic partnership covering agriculture, industry, minerals and health.

They also approved the establishment of a higher political committee headed by the two presidents, saying the committee would annually meet in Khartoum and Ankara alternately.

The two sides agreed to raise trade exchange between the two countries to $1 billion within one year to reach $10 billion in the future.

According to a report issued by the Sudanese Ministry of Investment, the volume of Turkish investments in Sudan amounted to 2 billion dollars from 2000 to 2017. It further indicates that there are 288 Turkish investment projects in the east African country.

