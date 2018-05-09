Sudan, UAE agree to promote economic cooperation

May 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have discussed ways to promote economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
- Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir (L) shakes hands with UAE vice-president and prime minister Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum in Abu Dhabi on 22 February 2015 (WAM)
On Monday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’im discussed with the UAE’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Mohamed Sharaf and his accompanying delegation mutual investment opportunities as well as the exchange of economic and technical expertise.
The meeting comes as the Sudanese government is facing strong pressure from the opposition parties for its participation in the Saudi-led alliance which wages war against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Khartoum was criticised for the poor financial support provided by the oil-rich Gulf monarchies to the country despite its significant involvement in the Yemeni conflict.
The criticism prompted Sudan’s State Defence Minister Ali Mohamed Salim last week to reveal that his ministry is currently evaluating pros and cons of the participation in the Yemen war in order to decide on it soon.
Also, the Saudi ambassador in Khartoum was quick to hold a press conference to say his country would sign a number of defence and economic cooperation agreements with Sudan very soon.
Following the meeting, al-Nai’im told reporters the visit of the UAE delegation comes as the economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries is growing steadily.
He pointed out that leaders of both countries seek further cooperation and mutual investments, pointing to Sudan’s vast investment opportunities and President Omer al-Bashir initiative to achieve Arab food security.
For his part, Sharaf underscored his government desire to promote economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
He expressed his country’s keenness to cooperate with Sudan to explore more investment opportunities and increase the volume of trade exchange between the two brotherly countries.
Last March, the official news agency SUNA said the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) has received a deposit of some 1.4 billion U.S. dollars from the UAE).
However, no statement had been issued from the UAE government or the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which SUNA said was the agency that has provided the investment deposit, to confirm the provision of the deposit.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Reflections on the 10th anniversary of the operation Long Arm 2018-05-09 09:18:18 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Before going into the details of these reflections, I need to define as to what the Operation long Arm (OLA) is about. The (OLA) was the bold Military Operation with which (...)
SPLM Reunification: Is Taban Deng done politically in S. Sudan? 2018-05-08 16:11:55 By Peter Gai Manyuon Taban Deng Gai has been the First Vice President of South Sudan since 2016 after J1 incident that killed thousands from both Kiir forces and Riek Machar forces. Previously (...)
Will Sudan’s 2020 elections make difference? 2018-05-08 10:29:46 By Salah Shuaib Recently, multiple discussions have emerged in the political scene calling upon the Sudanese opposition parties to participate in the 2020 elections. Prominent experts, (...)
MORE