May 9, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan regretted a decision by the White House to review all types of financial support provided to South Sudan, saying such measures would encourage the opposition to resist regional efforts to end the civil war.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (L) looks on as she meets President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir at The President Office in Juba on October 25, 2017 (AFP)

The White House Tuesday denounced the "inability and unwillingness" of South Sudanese leaders to end the over-four-year armed conflict and announced a comprehensive review of its assistance to the troubled country.

The purpose of the review is to ensure that U.S. "assistance does not contribute to or prolong the conflict, or facilitate predatory or corrupt behaviour". It will include support for the 2015 peace deal implementation and monitoring.

"Now as we are about to go for consultations (in Ethiopia) tomorrow, we are getting negative comments from the U.S., said South Sudan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mawen Makol Arik.

"Does the American government really want peace in South Sudan? Such statements are the ones emboldening the opposition not to work for peace," Arik wondered.

Pointing to the strongly worded statements against the Transitional National Unity Government led by President Salva Kiir, the South Sudanese diplomat stressed Juba commitment to reach a negotiated settlement to the conflict.

"Whatever decision they have arrived to, it is their legitimate right to do. We government of South Sudan cannot decide for the U.S.. The government is committed to the peace process through the (IGAD-led) revitalization forum and the national dialogue," Arik said.

"If they have decided not to help us, we will urge other people who are supporting the peace process to continue with their support," he stressed.

The White House said the government of President Kiir "is no longer inclusive. Further, it underlined that "the forced exile of key leadership representatives who signed the ARCSS further demonstrates the Kiir regime’s cynical repudiation of the peace process."

Last March, the U.S. State Department announced that it would take measures against 15 South Sudan oil-related entities “whose revenues have contributed to the ongoing crisis in South Sudan.”

Before, Washington in February 2018 established a weapons embargo on South Sudan and imposed targeted sanctions on several South Sudanese officials from the government and the rebel groups.

However, it failed to convince the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution imposing arms embargo despite several attempts in this respect. Russia and China reject the ban.

(ST)