 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 9 May 2018

South Sudan parties far from reaching agreement: UN

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 8, 2018 (NEW YORK) – Parties involved in talks to end the conflict in South Sudan are far from striking an agreement, despite endless effort from the regional bloc (IGAD), Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations said.

JPEG - 22.8 kb
The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix (UN photo)

Addressing the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Lacroix said IGAD has tirelessly worked to narrow the gap ahead of talks, but those involved in the high level revitalization forum show less commitment.

“Parties remain far apart on the issues of governance and security,” he said.

The conflict in South Sudan, now in its fifth year, started after a disagreement within the country’s ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), before civil war broke out in December 2013.

Tens of thousands of people have died as a result of the war and early 4.3 million have been driven from their homes, UN figures show.

The UN peacekeeping chief said both South Sudan government and the armed opposition have continued armed confrontations while a ceasefire accord signed in December last year show little impact.

Lacroix, however, urged the Security Council to use its influence over South Sudan.

“It is in this context that I reiterate that there must be a tangible cost for the continuation of violence in South Sudan,” he said, adding “there must be consequences for blatant violations of the Cessation of Hostilities agreement and broken promises to protect civilians.

The senior UN official, while briefing the council, also expressed concerns over the scale of sexual violence that has been perpetrated, saying reports of rape and gang rape are compounding to the desperate situation for women and girls.

“We must respond and respond quickly to ensure accountability for these violations and abuses and bring an end to these heinous acts once and for all,” emphasized Lacroix.

Also highlighted during the briefing to the Security Council was the problem aid workers face in South Sudan. At least 100 workers, according to the UN, have been killed since mid-December 2013.

Meanwhile, Lacroix urge the Security Council to use its voice to dispel what he said was the “unhealthy” narrative of regime change that some of South Sudan’s leaders would like to use against the UN and the international community in a bid to win popular support.

“This narrative serves no one and only sows seeds of hate and paranoia in a country facing significant challenges, and where localized violence is becoming endemic,” stressed the UN official.

South Sudan has, in the past, accused the UN and other unnamed western powers of advocating for regime change in the East African nation rocked by years of civil war.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 May 07:10, by Lenin Bull

    The US is now reneging on Iran Nuke Deal terming as a "bad deal", US doesn’t negotiate with terrorists, Syria talks has been going on since 2011 when the crisis in that country broke out, why is the UN and US bullying the legitimate government of South Sudan? If the people of good faith and real friends of South Sudan across the world do not come timely to protect, UN/US will destroy South Sudan!

    repondre message

  • 9 May 07:15, by Lenin Bull

    UN/US are now using rebellion as shield and strategy to entrech themselves deeply in South Sudan. Pushing for "bad peace talks" and rewarding rebels with ranks and positions in The Government of National Unity is nothing but a sure catalyst for anarchy and lawlessness like in the DR Congo where UN arrived in 1960 and remains there up to date with nothing to show as success!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


SPLM Reunification: Is Taban Deng done politically in S. Sudan? 2018-05-08 16:11:55 By Peter Gai Manyuon Taban Deng Gai has been the First Vice President of South Sudan since 2016 after J1 incident that killed thousands from both Kiir forces and Riek Machar forces. Previously (...)

Will Sudan’s 2020 elections make difference? 2018-05-08 10:29:46 By Salah Shuaib Recently, multiple discussions have emerged in the political scene calling upon the Sudanese opposition parties to participate in the 2020 elections. Prominent experts, (...)

South Darfur governor is determined to dismantle IDPs camps 2018-05-05 22:41:18 By Abdullahi Osman El-Tom A week, or so, ago, Governor of South Darfur, Adam El Faki stunned the IDPs of Darfur in general and those of Kalma camp in particular with his decision to forcibly (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.