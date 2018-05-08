Sudan, Lesotho agree on counter-terrorism cooperation



May 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Lesotho have agreed to cooperate on regional and international issues of common concern as well as fighting against terrorism, illegal migration and cross-border crime.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom Lesotho Thomas Motsoahae Thabane and his accompanying delegation concluded a two-day visit to Khartoum at the invitation of Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih.

Lesotho is a tiny country of two million people completely surrounded by South Africa.

The two sides on Tuesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on political consultation and social development and development policies.

In his speech at the joint meeting with Bakri, the visiting prime minister underscored his country support for President Omer al-Bashir in his case against the International Criminal Court (ICC). He added that Lesotho attacked the targeting of African leaders at the ICC general conference in New York last year.

According to the final communiqué of the joint talks, the two sides expressed readiness to work together to promote bilateral relations and joint cooperation on political, economic, cultural, social and consular domains.

They also agreed on a number of regional and international issues including the fighting against terrorism and extremism, illegal migration, human trafficking and cross-border crime.

The two sides also discussed the exchange of expertise on a number of fields including agriculture, animal resources, mining, irrigation and motherhood and childhood.

“The two sides stressed the importance to cooperate and coordinate positions at all regional and international forums and underlined the need to achieve stability, peace, security and sustainable development in Africa” read the communiqué.

(ST)