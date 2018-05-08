 
 
 
May 8, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - The United States will initiate a comprehensive review of its assistance programs to South Sudan to ensure it aid does not contribute to or prolong the country’s ongoing conflict, or facilitate predatory or corrupt behaviour, the White House said on Tuesday.

JPEG - 50.5 kb
President Donald Trump (AP Photo)

Such a review, it said, will involve appraising the U.S. support for the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism (JMEC) and other mechanisms intended to support the Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS), which was signed in August 2015.

“We are deeply frustrated with the lack of progress toward an agreement, and we must ensure our shared efforts reflect the urgency of the situation,” the White House statement reads in part.

The U.S. said South Sudan’s coalition government was no longer inclusive, adding that the “forced” exile of key leadership representatives who signed the 2015 accord further demonstrates the Juba regime’s “cynical repudiation of the peace process”.

“The government of South Sudan has lost credibility, and the United States is losing patience," further noted the White House statement.

"The United States Government will not continue in a partnership with leaders who are only interested in perpetuating an endless war characterized by ethnically-motivated atrocities,” it added.

Expressing frustration with the “lack of progress" toward an effective peace agreement, the U.S. said South Sudan’s only path to peace is through a negotiated agreement for a transitional government

One of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s independence in 2011, the US played a key role in helping create the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) that laid the groundwork a referendum, through which the people of South Sudan overwhelmingly voted for independence.

Currently, the U.S. government remains the leading international donor to South Sudan and provides significant humanitarian assistance to the hundreds of thousands of South Sudanese citizens displaced or otherwise affected since the start of the country’s crisis in December 2013.

(ST)

  • 8 May 22:00, by Eastern

    South South,

    Are you there?! I am missing the monkey stew and the monkey poop, bwahahahahah!

    repondre message

    • 8 May 23:03, by South South

      Eastern,

      USAID money are not near our government. So this is not a big deal really, maybe for coin rebels. You want peace come to me to help you. USA will never help you to put you in J1.

      repondre message

  • 8 May 22:04, by Eastern

    JMEC has been sleeping on the job; the sooner it’s disbanded, the better for the US taxpayers...!

    repondre message

  • 8 May 22:57, by lino

    Let IGAD Countries feed Konyo Konyo Regime in Juba if they want! Taxpayers money of EU, Australia, Canada, and the USA will not be wasted anymore! Supporters of Gen. Kiir should carry the burdens know.
    A Revitalization Government should be formed and Kiir Mayardiit should pack up with Khartoum’s Boys to Kampala!!!

    repondre message

