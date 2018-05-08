 
 
 
Home | Comment & Analysis    Tuesday 8 May 2018

SPLM Reunification: Is Taban Deng done politically in S. Sudan?

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

By Peter Gai Manyuon

Taban Deng Gai has been the First Vice President of South Sudan since 2016 after J1 incident that killed thousands from both Kiir forces and Riek Machar forces. Previously he was the Minister of Mining and the Governor of the Unity State, a position he held before and after South Sudan’s independence in 2011 until 2013 when he was sacked by President Kiir.

On the 7th of May 2018, Taban came out with a press statement amalgamating his bodyguards to the Kiir forces claiming the reunification of the Sudan Peace Liberation Movement (SPLM) when in fact his closed allies were not part of the decision and many from his group are currently confused about the unfortunate decision from their boss.

It should be noted, General Taban Deng Gai is done politically in South Sudan and what he (Taban) will enjoy now and beyond is the title former First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, nothing more. You can’t tell me, General Taban will be President after President Kiir or whoever will be the President in South Sudan.
Why do I say so? In fact, general Taban has got four groups of enemies in South Sudan as per politics is concerned.

The first enemy is the general population of the Country because many masses have taken him as the only obstacle to peace in the Country after the collapsed of the peace agreement in 2016 July. Taban was taken as an opportunist who only wanted destruction and position, not peace.

The second enemy is Kiir group, because they normally say frankly Taban is the only Nuer man dangerous than Dr Riek Machar in South Sudan politics and therefore, he (Taban) covered himself with the name of SPLM in opposition as the only protector in Juba and in the region but now his position and resources in serious risks. Don’t ask me why now but ask me after two months from now so that, I will be able to give you an answer. Furthermore, Micheal Makuei Lueth, General Kuol Manyang and other extremists from Kiir camp will eventually introduce a methodology of finishing Taban politically in SPLM since they looked at him as the person who caused 2013 crisis.

The third enemy is Dr Riek Machar group, where currently I don’t see any possibility of Taban assimilating or associating himself in the Nuer-Nation politics is 1% as per now and beyond. Grassroots Nuer population have taken Taban as an obstacle to peace since Khartoum Peace Agreement and the 2015 agreement that Taban claimed the position of First Vice President through deception.

The fourth enemy to Taban are his supporters in Juba mainly Hotels officials, there will be instruction from Kiir soon to evacuates the hotel’s accommodations to their various homes in Juba or States. In this case, many will defect from the government and joins any rebel factions in the Country because the aims of many who are with Taban is money, nothing else.

In summary, since Taban and his group denounced being part of the SPLM in opposition, than he should be ready for serious humiliation both physical and political and most likely, he will be sack from being the first Vice President and will not also get any position either deputy chairman of the Party or Secretary General as he wishes. Taban will go home in peace after sacking from the second top official in the country and all his supporters especially those in the hotels and other cities will disintegrate to other political parties in the Country.

Peter Gai Manyuon, is an author, Independent Journalist, and Columnist who has written extensively on Human Rights and Democracy in South Sudan He can be reached at southsudanjournalist@gmail.com or independentjournalistpgm.wordpress.com.



The views expressed in the 'Comment and Analysis' section are solely the opinions of the writers. The veracity of any claims made are the responsibility of the author not Sudan Tribune.

If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis please email it to comment@sudantribune.com

Sudan Tribune reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information and political affiliations.
Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


SPLM Reunification: Is Taban Deng done politically in S. Sudan? 2018-05-08 16:11:55 By Peter Gai Manyuon Taban Deng Gai has been the First Vice President of South Sudan since 2016 after J1 incident that killed thousands from both Kiir forces and Riek Machar forces. Previously (...)

Will Sudan’s 2020 elections make difference? 2018-05-08 10:29:46 By Salah Shuaib Recently, multiple discussions have emerged in the political scene calling upon the Sudanese opposition parties to participate in the 2020 elections. Prominent experts, (...)

South Darfur governor is determined to dismantle IDPs camps 2018-05-05 22:41:18 By Abdullahi Osman El-Tom A week, or so, ago, Governor of South Darfur, Adam El Faki stunned the IDPs of Darfur in general and those of Kalma camp in particular with his decision to forcibly (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.