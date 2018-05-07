Sudanese security seizes Al-Jareeda newspaper

May 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Monday seized copies of Al-Jareeda newspaper from the printing house without giving reasons.

A Sudanese man reads a newspaper as he waits to pay at a kiosk in the capital Khartoum (AFP)

The confiscation of Al-Jareeda comes 24 hours after the NISS seizure of Akhbar Al-Watan, the mouthpiece of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP).

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune on Monday, the Sudanese Journalists Network (SJN) said it has received reliable information that the NISS would crackdown on the press during the next period.

The independent media watchdog called on the journalists to make the suitable arrangements to face the security campaign, vowing continued support for the freedom of the press.

Al-Jareeda has been one of the most newspapers in Sudan subject to suspension and confiscation. In May 2016, the NISS confiscated copies of the newspaper four times during five days.

The Sudanese security usually issues verbal directives to the Chief-Editors banning them from publishing particular news especially those pertaining to the protests and armed movements or other issues which the security sees sensitive.

It routinely confiscates newspapers either to prevent circulation of certain stories or to punish them retroactively for breaching unwritten red lines inflicting financial and moral losses on these media houses.

On January 7, the NISS confiscated 6 newspapers for publishing reports about the popular protests against the harsh economic conditions.

Also, in February 2015, it seized entire print runs of 14 newspapers in one day without stating the reasons for its decision.

