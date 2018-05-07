 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 7 May 2018

Two civilians killed in armed robbery near South Darfur’s Nyala

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Buses stopped on the El-Fasher -Nyala road (ST File Photo)
May 6, 2018 (NYALA) - Two people were killed and five others were seriously injured in an armed robbery in Bram town south of Nyala, capital of South Darfur state.

A relative of an injured passenger told Sudan Tribune that a group of four assailants opened heavy fire on the bus which was on its way from EL-Radoom to Buram.

Ibrahim Issa Haroun added the bloody attack took place in Wadi Karkash neighbourhoodod of Buram.

He added the wounded passengers were taken to the Qarida hospital near the scene of the attack.

The affected relative said that the repeated armed robberies had become a source of great concern for the civilians, pointing that more than seven armed robberies have occurred in the area since last April.

The Sudanese government has launched a arms collection campaign in Darfur and imposed drastic security measures aiming to restore security in the western Sudan region.

However, observers say the government efforts are still directed against the armed groups more than criminal activities by small gangs, adding there is a need to reinforce local police and patrols.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Darfur governor is determined to dismantle IDPs camps 2018-05-05 22:41:18 By Abdullahi Osman El-Tom A week, or so, ago, Governor of South Darfur, Adam El Faki stunned the IDPs of Darfur in general and those of Kalma camp in particular with his decision to forcibly (...)

Open Letter to the United States Ambassador to the United Nations 2018-05-05 00:08:31 By Gatdiet Peter Her Excellency, I write to your excellency dear Ambassador Nikki Haley, the U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN and the UN Security Council, with great dismay and too much (...)

Lessons from Hailemariam Desalegn’s Remarks on peace in S. Sudan 2018-05-03 07:33:11 By James C. Philip South Sudanese now have a shocking but clear picture of where their country’s arduous and tortuous peace process may lead them. It seems the whole enterprise mediated by IGAD (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.