Two civilians killed in armed robbery near South Darfur’s Nyala



May 6, 2018 (NYALA) - Two people were killed and five others were seriously injured in an armed robbery in Bram town south of Nyala, capital of South Darfur state.

A relative of an injured passenger told Sudan Tribune that a group of four assailants opened heavy fire on the bus which was on its way from EL-Radoom to Buram.

Ibrahim Issa Haroun added the bloody attack took place in Wadi Karkash neighbourhoodod of Buram.

He added the wounded passengers were taken to the Qarida hospital near the scene of the attack.

The affected relative said that the repeated armed robberies had become a source of great concern for the civilians, pointing that more than seven armed robberies have occurred in the area since last April.

The Sudanese government has launched a arms collection campaign in Darfur and imposed drastic security measures aiming to restore security in the western Sudan region.

However, observers say the government efforts are still directed against the armed groups more than criminal activities by small gangs, adding there is a need to reinforce local police and patrols.

(ST)