Two civilians killed in armed robbery near South Darfur’s Nyala

May 6, 2018 (NYALA) - Two people were killed and five others were seriously injured in an armed robbery in Bram town south of Nyala, capital of South Darfur state.
A relative of an injured passenger told Sudan Tribune that a group of four assailants opened heavy fire on the bus which was on its way from EL-Radoom to Buram.
Ibrahim Issa Haroun added the bloody attack took place in Wadi Karkash neighbourhoodod of Buram.
He added the wounded passengers were taken to the Qarida hospital near the scene of the attack.
The affected relative said that the repeated armed robberies had become a source of great concern for the civilians, pointing that more than seven armed robberies have occurred in the area since last April.
The Sudanese government has launched a arms collection campaign in Darfur and imposed drastic security measures aiming to restore security in the western Sudan region.
However, observers say the government efforts are still directed against the armed groups more than criminal activities by small gangs, adding there is a need to reinforce local police and patrols.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Darfur governor is determined to dismantle IDPs camps 2018-05-05 22:41:18 By Abdullahi Osman El-Tom A week, or so, ago, Governor of South Darfur, Adam El Faki stunned the IDPs of Darfur in general and those of Kalma camp in particular with his decision to forcibly (...)
Open Letter to the United States Ambassador to the United Nations 2018-05-05 00:08:31 By Gatdiet Peter Her Excellency, I write to your excellency dear Ambassador Nikki Haley, the U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN and the UN Security Council, with great dismay and too much (...)
Lessons from Hailemariam Desalegn’s Remarks on peace in S. Sudan 2018-05-03 07:33:11 By James C. Philip South Sudanese now have a shocking but clear picture of where their country’s arduous and tortuous peace process may lead them. It seems the whole enterprise mediated by IGAD (...)
MORE