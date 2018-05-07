 
 
 
Monday 7 May 2018

Security Council to discuss S. Sudan sanctions Tuesday

Joanna Wronecka, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the UN and Chair of Sudan ans S. Sudan Sanctions Committees, briefs the Council on 14 March 2018 (UN Photo)
May 6, 2018 (JUBA) - The United Nations Security Council Tuesday will discuss South Sudan sanctions regime and receive a briefing on the situation in the troubled east African country.

UN targeted sanctions on South Sudanese officials including travel ban and assets freeze will expire on 31 May 2018 and expected to be renewed by the end of the month.

In a consultations meeting on Tuesday, the chair of the South Sudan Sanctions Committee, Ambassador Joanna Wronecka of Poland will brief members on the committee’s work, before to renew the sanctions in a meeting scheduled for 31 May.

The Security Council Sanctions Committee met last April with the Panel of Experts to discuss its final report and recommendations on war-hit South Sudan.

The Council also will be briefed on UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) by Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Special Envoy for South Sudan, Ismail Wais, and a female civil society representative may also brief.

Last week, UNMISS head David Shearer denounced the continued violence and violations of the 2015 peace agreement and the cessation of hostilities agreement of December 2017.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 May 07:39, by dinkdong

    If the next round of sanctions doesn’t hit Kiir and Riek then the UNSC are there to secure their paychecks.

    repondre message

  • 7 May 07:59, by Lenin Bull

    Dingdong, the UN Security Council is not serving your interests, neither is it serving Kiir’s interests. No. The UN security is hunting for weak countries in the world to further undermine them and establish itself as the next alternative governments of those countries to prove that UN is still relevant!

    repondre message

    • 7 May 08:24, by dinkdong

      So Einstein, why are they still not securing any weak country to establish themselves as alternative governments?

      repondre message

  • 7 May 08:05, by Lenin Bull

    UN is a club controlled by US, Britain, and France. Other countries are their boys whom they threaten to follow them wherever they want to go. The UN( US, UK, France, Norway etc) want to control Oil and other important natural resources in South Sudan! They don’t want China, Russia, and Asians here. But changing China and Russia not only affects South Sudan, it affects Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, etc

    repondre message

  • 7 May 08:12, by Lenin Bull

    and many other countries doing business with China in the African continent. Even Sudan will collapse the very day the oil contract will be changed from China to US. The railways in Ethiopia and Djibuti, Highways in Kenya,and Uganda, the standard gauge railway in Kenya, etc all Chinese contracts with these countries. South Sudan is being bullied because it is still a young country by the old boys!

    repondre message

    • 7 May 08:23, by Theallseeingeye

      Lenin Bull
      you are right, UN is hunting for a weak and failed leadership who can’t hold the country together rather favoring the interest of certain ethic groups (Dinka), UN is looking for a fool drunker & illiterates like Kiir. but for us be it NWO, UN Trusteeship, etc, we don’t care as long as its not Jiengenization its not our problem.

      repondre message

      • 7 May 08:28, by Theallseeingeye

        cont...
        because its actually UN who is now providing Security, protection, food, shelter, job opportunities, development, education, you name it the list goes on forever. but what do the government in Juba is providing? displacement, rape, no salary, war, destruction, looting of UNWFP in capital Juba, Unknown Gunmen, lies and deception, you name it too, the list also goes on and on......

        repondre message





