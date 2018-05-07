

May 6, 2018 (JUBA) - The United Nations Security Council Tuesday will discuss South Sudan sanctions regime and receive a briefing on the situation in the troubled east African country.

UN targeted sanctions on South Sudanese officials including travel ban and assets freeze will expire on 31 May 2018 and expected to be renewed by the end of the month.

In a consultations meeting on Tuesday, the chair of the South Sudan Sanctions Committee, Ambassador Joanna Wronecka of Poland will brief members on the committee’s work, before to renew the sanctions in a meeting scheduled for 31 May.

The Security Council Sanctions Committee met last April with the Panel of Experts to discuss its final report and recommendations on war-hit South Sudan.

The Council also will be briefed on UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) by Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Special Envoy for South Sudan, Ismail Wais, and a female civil society representative may also brief.

Last week, UNMISS head David Shearer denounced the continued violence and violations of the 2015 peace agreement and the cessation of hostilities agreement of December 2017.

(ST)