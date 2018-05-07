 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 7 May 2018

S. Sudan’s Kiir urges new army chief of staff to improve soldiers’ welfare

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 6, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir has urged the new army chief of staff, General Gabriel Jok Riak to work towards soldiers’ welfare through timely payment of salaries.

JPEG - 18.6 kb
General Gabriel Jok Riak (Getty Image)

Kiir made the remarks at Riak’s swearing-in occasion held on Friday.

He urged army generals to cooperate and work with the new army chief to enable him accomplish plans started with his predecessor, General James Ajongo Mawut.

Riak, who hails from South Sudan’s Jonglei state, briefly served as acting army chief of staff when Ajongo died in Egypt last month after a short illness.

According to the South Sudanese leader, Riak’s elevation to new army chief was based on his seniority in the country’s national army.

A former deputy army chief of staff, Riak also served as sector commander in Bahr el Ghazal region before moving to the general headquarters for top level assignment at command leadership.

In July 2015, the United Nations Security Council imposed travel bans and asset freezes on Riak, among other senior military officers. The move came after the U.S Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Riak, who was then commander of Sector One of the South Sudanese military, for sanctions.

Kiir, despite the sanctions, promoted Riak to deputy chief of defence forces in December last year.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 May 06:52, by Lenin Bull

    The SPLA is doing its best and it is the only remaining institution keeping South Sudanese together. The weakness of the SPLA is always on politicians specially the president and two ministers( Defense and Finance) who delay or keep the money of the army for months while soldiers and their families are suffering in front lines!

    repondre message

  • 7 May 06:55, by Lenin Bull

    President Kiir, if you don’t take care of SPLA, one day you will regret and you will have your own self to blame. Please, take care of the SPLA well. Reform it train, arm it well, and raise the pay and pay it monthly like any army in the world.

    repondre message

  • 7 May 07:53, by Lenin Bull

    Promote SPLA officers rather than all these civilian bandit and treasonous officers that gave themselves military ranks and came to join SPLA through back doors and windows. They are the ones corrupting the SPLA today because they have no military discipline. They even don’t know the roles of SPLA.

    repondre message

  • 7 May 08:01, by dinkdong

    How will Jok Riak "improve soldiers’ welfare" when the country is broke. If there was something to improve their welfare, it’d have been done long time ago. They would have not been without pay for up to six month sometimes. Face it Mr. President! Face the reality of being a stubborn.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Darfur governor is determined to dismantle IDPs camps 2018-05-05 22:41:18 By Abdullahi Osman El-Tom A week, or so, ago, Governor of South Darfur, Adam El Faki stunned the IDPs of Darfur in general and those of Kalma camp in particular with his decision to forcibly (...)

Open Letter to the United States Ambassador to the United Nations 2018-05-05 00:08:31 By Gatdiet Peter Her Excellency, I write to your excellency dear Ambassador Nikki Haley, the U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN and the UN Security Council, with great dismay and too much (...)

Lessons from Hailemariam Desalegn’s Remarks on peace in S. Sudan 2018-05-03 07:33:11 By James C. Philip South Sudanese now have a shocking but clear picture of where their country’s arduous and tortuous peace process may lead them. It seems the whole enterprise mediated by IGAD (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.