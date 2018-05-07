 
 
 
Monday 7 May 2018

Sudanese security confiscates Akhbar Al-Watan newspaper

Sudanese men look at newspapers displayed at a kiosk in the capital Khartoum on February 16, 2015. (AFP Photo)
May 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Sunday seized copies of Akhbar Al-Watan, a mouthpiece of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) from the printing house without stating reasons.

After lifting pre-publication censorship in 2009, the NISS started punishing newspapers retroactively by seizing copies of newspapers that breach unwritten red lines inflicting financial and moral losses on these media houses.

In February 2015, it seized copies of 14 newspapers from printing press without giving reasons.

Journalists say the NISS uses seizures of print copies of newspapers, not only to censor the media but also to weaken them economically.

In July 2016, Al-Taghyeer newspaper decided to suspend publishing and laid off its staff following large financial loss incurred due to repeated confiscations.

(ST)

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

