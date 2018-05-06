 
 
 
Prioritise peace, Kenyan president tells S. Sudan leaders

May 5, 2018 (NAIROBI) – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged South Sudanese leaders to prioritise the interests of their own citizens.

JPEG - 20.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (L) and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta (Photo: AP/Ali Ngethi)

Kenyatta, while addressing Kenyan lawmakers last week, said the leaders and the region must admit that the young nation is in a crisis.

“We continue to urge the leaders of South Sudan to put the interests of their people and motherland above their own,” he remarked.

The conflict in South Sudan, now in its fifth year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million people.

Kenyatta, one of the leaders involved in South Sudan peace process, said his country would continue engaging South Sudanese leader to work towards achieving everlasting peace and stability.

“As we have in the past year, Kenya stands with the people of South Sudan in their search for lasting peace,” he stressed.

South Sudan is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas. Both countries have cultural similarities as many people from South Sudan lived in Kenya before independence.

Kenya also played a leading role in South Sudan’s independence. The Machakos Protocol signed in Kenya in 2002 saw a ceasefire signed between Sudan and the Southern Sudanese. It was the first of many agreements that led to the creation of Southern Sudan autonomous region, leading to the independence of South Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

  • 6 May 10:57, by jubaone

    Mr. President Kenyatta
    The kiirminal is the problem and any lasting solution would require he steps down during the next TGoNU and may contest after that. The kiirminal has been president since 2005 and SS has the worst development indices than under the jellaba. The kiirminal is a loser, unfit and visionless.

    repondre message

    • 6 May 11:12, by jubaone

      Mr. President Kenyatta
      Under your eyes, you let your security agents together with those from SS kidnap members of the opposition and you knew it but kept quiet. You had your own reasons. Now you what leaders of SS in the opposition to listen 👂 to your advice? You are no longer impartial, no integrity and dishonest. Invite the opposition to Kenya, talk to them and build trust. Otherwise shut up.

      repondre message

  • 6 May 11:12, by lino

    The IGAD leaders must admit that they have miscalculated their reasoning of why keeping Gen. Kiirdit in power after J1 fighting in July, 2016!!!
    The Government derailment of August, 2015 Peace Agreement wasn’t punished, and that showed the weakness of IGAD and they should hand to files to AU or UN!!!

    repondre message

  • 6 May 11:49, by Kenyang ll

    Kenyatta and other regional leaders have good intention for South Sudan, they just don’t know how. They had opportunity in 2015 to 1st push SPLM unity and reconciliation but instead forced bad peace on South Sudanese. Today, SPLM unity is irrelevant, there are many armed groups that can continue to wage war even if you miraculously put SPLM back in the same bottle.

    repondre message

Sudan Tribune

