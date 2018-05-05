 
 
 
Sudan summons CAR envoy to protest killing of ambassador’s guard

May 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s foreign ministry Saturday summoned the Central African Republic (CAR) Ambassador to protest the killing of a Sudanese security agent killed by the local police inside the residence of its ambassador in Bangui.

The security agent was mistakenly killed by the members of the Central Office for the Suppression of Banditry (OCRB), who thought he was a member militia member as the situation remained tense in the CAR capital on Friday after the death of some 24 people on Tuesday in attacks on a church and a mosque.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said they handed over an official protest note to the CAR Ambassador Abdel Rahim Abdallah demanding to arrest the perpetrators of te attack and bring them to justice.

Also, Sudan requested to provide the needed security to protect the mission, the ambassador and its team members.

The AFP on Friday reported the attack on the South Sudanese embassy in Bangui.

The Sudanese foreign ministry said the slain security agent was the guard of the ambassador’s residence.

Ambassador Khidir said CAR Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadera paid a visit to the ambassador’s residence to offer his condolences and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

