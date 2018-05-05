Disarmament committee to meet Darfur governors to assess weapons collection campaign



May 5, 2018 (NIRTITI) - The higher committee for the collection of illicit arms would meet with Darfur’s states governors in Central Darfur to assess the outcome of the disarmament campaign.

In August 2017, the Sudanese government launched a six-month disarmament campaign to eliminate illegal weapons in the conflict-affected areas in Sudan, particularly in Darfur region.

The Sudanese authorities say the spread of weapons among the rival tribes in the region is one of the main causes of Darfur’s instability.

Speaking at a meeting of the committee in Nirtiti County on Saturday, Sudan’s Vice-President and head of the higher committee Hassabo Abdel-Rahman said the meeting with the governors aims to assess the response of the residents to the disarmament campaign.

He said the committee would listen to reports prepared by the security committees in Darfur’s five states about the collection of weapons, stressing the disarmament campaign will continue until collecting all illegal arms.

Abdel-Rahman added the proliferation of illegal arms has led to the burning of villages as well as killing and displacement of innocent residents.

He pointed out that the collection of illicit arms has positively impacted on the security situation in Darfur which requires the continuation of the campaign.

Last March, the governor of South Darfur state Adam al-Faki said the disarmament campaign would continue until the year 2025.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict and over 2.5 million were displaced.

