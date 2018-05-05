 
 
 
S. Sudan embassy official shot and killed in Central Africa

May 4, 2018 (BANGUI) - An aide to South Sudan’s ambassador to the Central African Republic (CAR) was shot and killed in the country’s capital, Bangui on Friday.

The unnamed official, AFP reported, was shot by men from the Central Office for the Suppression of Banditry (OCRB) who mistook him for a bandit.

The incident reportedly took place after the OCRB men spotted aide with a weapon in his car and pursued him till his residence in Bangui.

The Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has reportedly apologised for the shooting of the embassy official.

South Sudan’s foreign affairs ministry is yet to comment on the incident.

At least 24 people were reportedly killed and about 170 wounded in an attack targeting a church and a mosque in Bangui.

(ST)

  • 5 May 08:15, by Eastern

    Good and very good! How does a diplomat look like a bandit? The outlook of Mathisng Anyoor shouldn’t be exported outside South Sudan.....

    repondre message

    • 5 May 10:21, by jubaone

      Eastern
      Was this nyor doing some surveillance for a break-in sometime? Why didn’t he stop and identify himself as a diplomat but chose to be pursued like a wayward criminal? Was the jienge virtue of stealing and robbing resurfacing even in foreign countries? Has the "voodoo economy" pushed jienges now to steal, even in poor CAR? Oh Jienges.

      repondre message

  • 5 May 08:45, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    Mr. Eastern,

    That is irresponsible comment. It could be you tomorrow, it could be somebody related to you or me. He was not killed of how he look like or how he addressed but because a gun was spotted in his car. All aides assigned to any diplomatic missions any where in the world, do carry guns. Therefore, he was mistakenly killed and the president has apologized.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



