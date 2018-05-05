May 4, 2018 (BANGUI) - An aide to South Sudan’s ambassador to the Central African Republic (CAR) was shot and killed in the country’s capital, Bangui on Friday.
The unnamed official, AFP reported, was shot by men from the Central Office for the Suppression of Banditry (OCRB) who mistook him for a bandit.
The incident reportedly took place after the OCRB men spotted aide with a weapon in his car and pursued him till his residence in Bangui.
The Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has reportedly apologised for the shooting of the embassy official.
South Sudan’s foreign affairs ministry is yet to comment on the incident.
At least 24 people were reportedly killed and about 170 wounded in an attack targeting a church and a mosque in Bangui.
(ST)
